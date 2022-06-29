Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 29, 2022

Whenever any new Netflix original movies come out and hit Number One on the Netflix Top 10, they tend remain in that spot until another film (either something else or an older favorite) comes along and makes a huge splash as it enters the ranks for the first time. However, on the Netflix Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Wednesday, June 29, 2022, we have witnessed a film that recently usurped a previous champion come back to reclaim its supremacy. Let’s take a deeper look at what the top-ranking titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) to see what the surprise winner is today, as well what the Top 10 TV Shows look like, in our following daily. breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 29, 2022

For the second day in a row, the Netflix Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today bears very little difference to how the list appeared the day before - particularly in the bottom eight spots, I should say - with devastating Stephen King movie The Mist not yet parting from Number Three and sitting above Sylvester Stallone’s Backtrace, international romance Love & Gelato, acclaimed sports drama Hustle, and sci-fi thriller Spiderhead. Fellow King adaptation It is once again in eighth and followed by the animated family adventures Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness and Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story - a 2017 doc Sean “Diddy” Combs. However, action-comedy The Man from Toronto was at Number One for days, but has now been overtaken by its successor: Illumination’s hit musical sequel, Sing 2.

1. Sing 2

2. The Man from Toronto

3. The Mist

4. Backtrace

5. Love & Gelato

6. Hustle

7. Spiderhead

8. It

9. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

10. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 29, 2022

The differences between how Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. appear today and how the list appeared yesterday are also minimal, with Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy still in the lead above Stranger Things, and a strange docuseries hosted by William Shatner called The UnXplained. Competitive reality series Snowflake Mountain also remains in fourth above two coming-of-age CW originals (Legacies and All American) and The Lincoln Lawyer’s case is still in session in the bottom spot. However, Shonda Rhimes’ long, long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy his risen a bit in popularity, as has Nickelodeon’s teen comedy Zoey 101, while Money Heist: Korea - Join Economic Area has fallen from seventh to ninth place.

1. The Umbrella Academy

2. Stranger Things

3. The UnXplained

4. Snowflake Mountain

5. Legacies

6. All American

7. Grey’s Anatomy

8. Zoey 101

9. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

10. The Lincoln Lawyer

It is interesting to see a title that debuted at Number One on the Netflix Top 10 Movies fall to second place and crawl back up to first soon after. However, I suppose we will, very likely, see that exact scenario take place on the Top 10 TV Shows when the second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 premieres this Friday. As of now, I have no other predictions for how audiences will use their Netflix subscriptions tomorrow and the days to follow, but we will be sure to let you know what the true results are asap.

