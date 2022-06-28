Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 28, 2022
When Halftime - the new Netflix original documentary about Jennifer Lopez’s career (and performance at the 2020 Super Bowl) - premiered mid-June, it became an instant hit on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., but it looks there is a new music doc trending on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Also, many classic Nickelodeon series were just added this past weekend, but we have not seen any of them crack the Top 10 Shows list until today. To learn what titles have just entered the ranks and what returning champions are still trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, read on.
Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 28, 2022
At first glance, the Netflix Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today looks nearly identical to how the list appeared the day before with the new action-comedy The Man from Toronto still reigning supreme above the animated musical-comedy Sing 2, 2007’s horrifying adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist, and the lesser-known 2018 cop drama Backtrace, starring Sylvester Stallone. Also, once again, we have new Netflix original movies Love & Gelato, Hustle, and Spiderhead sitting closely together above another great King adaptation (2017’s It) and another funny animated movie called Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness. The sole deviation from yesterday’s Top 10 is that Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime has been replaced in the bottom spot with a 2017 documentary about another famous musician - Sean “Diddy” Combs - called Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.
- 1. The Man from Toronto
- 2. Sing 2
- 3. The Mist
- 4. Backtrace
- 5. Love & Gelato
- 6. Hustle
- 7. Spiderhead
- 8. It
- 9. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
- 10. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 28, 2022
There is significantly more to report from the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix today, despite the reprisal of The Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things in the top two posts and fellow coming-of-age fantasy Legacies and coming-of-age sports drama All American not budging either. However, each up a spot from yesterday are the William Shatner-hosted paranormal docuseries The UnXplained, the new Korean-set edition of Money Heist, and the record-breaking medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, while Snowflake Mountain is down a spot and The Lincoln Lawyer is down three. The most exciting development on the list is the debut of Nickelodeon favorite Zoey 101 (well, two seasons of it, at least) in ninth place… for now.
- 1. The Umbrella Academy
- 2. Stranger Things
- 3. The UnXplained
- 4. Snowflake Mountain
- 5. Legacies
- 6. All American
- 7. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
- 8. Grey’s Anatomy
- 9. Zoey 101
- 10. The Lincoln Lawyer
I wonder if any of the other Nick hits that were added to Netflix recently - such as All That, Kenan & Kel, and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide - will make it onto the Top 10 TV Shows at some point. I also wonder how high this Diddy documentary will rise in popularity following the BET Lifetime Achievement Award he received on Sunday. There are all kinds of things that people may use their Netflix subscription to check out in the coming days and we will be sure to let you know the results as soon as they are revealed.
