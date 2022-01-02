The Umbrella Academy Season 3: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix TV Show

In 2019, The Umbrella Academy stormed onto the Netflix scene. Since its release, it’s been one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The second season of The Umbrella Academy not only proved that the TV series would remain popular but it could cleverly expand on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s graphic novels. The Umbrella Academy ended its second season on a major cliffhanger that left fans anxious to know what happens next. It may be nearly two years since we last checked in with the Hargreeves siblings, but hopefully, it’s worth the wait. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait another year for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 to stream on Netflix.

While details about the upcoming season of Netflix’s hit TV show are scarce, enough is known to make us very excited to watch the next chapter in The Umbrella Academy. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Warning: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Spoilers Ahead. Proceed With Caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Plans To Release The Umbrella Academy Season 3 In 2022

Netflix has yet to disclose an official release date for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 but we do know that it will premiere in 2022. The first season of The Umbrella Academy premiered on February 15, 2019. Netflix released The Umbrella Academy Season 2 on July 31, 2020. If this pattern continues, The Umbrella Academy could premiere anywhere between February and August 2022.

It’s unlikely that The Umbrella Academy premieres in January or February 2022 because many of the January and February Netflix TV premiere dates have been announced. The earliest The Umbrella Academy fans might be able to expect the third season is March 2022. I suspect, however, that Netflix will wait to launch the new season until early Spring or early summer of 2022, but we'll have to wait and see.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 began filming in February 2021 and appeared to be wrapping up filming in August 2021. Therefore, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 production team should have plenty of time to edit and perform any reshoots if Netflix plans to release the new season in the first six months of 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Has 10 Episodes

When Netflix announced the renewal of The Umbrella Academy for Season 3, they mentioned that the new season would have 10-hour long episodes. The other previous seasons of The Umbrella Academy had 10 episodes, so Season 3 continues the pattern.

Ten episodes should be enough to get everyone back addicted to The Umbrella Academy, and then get them to have immediate regret from binge-watching all ten episodes in one or two days.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Titles Have Been Released

Netflix took it a step further by disclosing the titles of each of the 10 episodes. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 episode titles are as followed:

Brellies, get your briefcases, @SteveBlackmanTV just announced all the episode titles for Season 3 of @umbrellaacad. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/pjICLHAPjbJune 8, 2021 See more

During the Netflix fan event, GEEKED WEEK, The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman discussed the episode titles a little more. He mentioned that The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 4, “Kugelblitz” is a real word, but he refused to explain the meaning of the word. According to Space.com , Kugleblitz has something to do with black holes, so that seems on-brand for The Umbrella Academy.

Blackman also mentioned that superfans of The Umbrella Academy graphic novels would recognize and be excited about an episode being titled “Marigold.” Project Runway fans would recognize the phrase “Auf Wiedersehen” as German for goodbye. Blackman also noted that The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 8 “Wedding at the End of the World” will “be a big one.” The final episode title for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 being “Oblivion'' is a huge nod to what fans should expect in the upcoming season. Many of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 titles are very intriguing, which makes me even more excited to see where this season takes viewers.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Introduces The Sparrow Academy

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended with a tease about The Sparrow Academy. The audience witnessed the Hargreeves’ siblings returning to 2019 only to discover a world where The Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist. Instead, it’s all about The Sparrow Academy, which includes their formerly dead sibling Ben (Justin H. Min). This means there will be six new characters to replace the former six siblings. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 cast has a few familiar faces and voices playing unfamiliar characters.

Justin Cornwell plays Marcus, Britne Oldford plays Fei, Jake Epstein plays Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez plays Sloane, Cazzie David plays Jayme, and the final sibling will be a cube named Christopher. Many of The Sparrow Academy characters’ descriptions kind of foreshadow which characters may become enemies or friends because they sort of mirror The Umbrella Academy characters.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Elliot Page And The Rest Of The Umbrella Academy Main Characters Return

Vanya (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hooper), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castaneda), and of course Ben, will all be back for The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Sir Reginald (Colm Feore) will also likely have a bigger role in The Umbrella Academy Season 3, and Lila (Ritu Arya) will also return in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Explores Hotel Oblivion Storylines

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy contain storylines from the first two volumes of The Umbrella Academy graphic novels. Therefore, it makes sense that The Umbrella Academy Season 3 uses some storylines from the third volume of the graphic novels. However, the early introduction of The Sparrow Academy, which is supposed to be addressed more in a yet-to-be-released The Umbrella Academy volume 4, makes it appear that Blackman and team are not following the Hotel Oblivion storyline exactly like in the graphic novels.

When Cinemablend interviewed Steve Blackman in 2020, he had this to say when asked about the Sparrow Academy and Hotel Oblivion diverging storyline.

I don't want to give too much away. But if we get a Season 3, I've already worked out in my mind what it is. I know what Season 3 is. I think clearly we're in the world of The Sparrows. Hotel Oblivion is obviously something that's really exciting, but I don't want to give too much away. But if there's a Season 3, I think it'll be a very exciting Season 3. Both the graphic novel fans and our new fans will love it.

As cryptic as Blackman was about the upcoming season, with The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 10 being titled “Oblivion,” the Season 3 finale will at least be related to the Hotel Oblivion story-arc in some way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Teased “Growth” For The Hargreeves

During the GEEKED WEEK presentation with Steve Blackman, he was asked to tease a little about the upcoming season. He mentioned that the emotional foundation of the family gets built even more in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. He also said that there are some big surprises with the family and some major changes. Blackman concluded his season 3 teaser by saying this:

There is a lot of growth for this family this year in a way that people are just not going to expect.

Every season, the Hargreeves siblings seem to overcome some trauma by working it out together, so I’m excited to see this continue in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.