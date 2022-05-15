Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 15, 2022

Netflix’s movie and TV trending lists have seen some interesting changes this weekend. During the regular week, Our Father topped the former, while the latter was owned by Ozark (which had been at the top of trending since last weekend ). However, this past Saturday, they were topped by Senior Year and The Lincoln Lawyer (both new offerings), respectively. The two have certainly made big splashes in a short amount of time, but how are they doing now during this fine Sunday? And what other shake-ups are happening in the rankings? Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to discuss.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 15, 2022

Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year (which features a Britney Spears-inspired dance sequence ) still reigns supreme atop the movies trending list. It’s been quite some time since audiences have seen her in a major movie role and, as I mentioned in a previous trending overview, that detail could be working in her favor. Following the comedy are Our Father and Operation Mincemeat, which have maintained their spots in second and third place, respectively. In the fourth position is a new addition to the list, gritty thriller Borrego, which stars Katy Keene alum Lucy Hale . Like Wilson, the actress has a strong following, which could’ve given her the boost. And rounding out the top five is none other than Marmaduke, which has managed to stay in the upper portion of the list.

The lower portion of the rankings include a few other recent mainstays, including Den of Thieves, which has dropped down a single spot from yesterday and Happy Gilmore. (Given how the Adam Sandler comedy has been crushing as of late, maybe a sequel could warrant some discussion ). Another new addition to the group is Netflix comedy The Perfect Family, which is followed by Robert Downey Jr.'s U.S. Marshals and Tom Hanks’ ‘90s hit Forrest Gump .

1. Senior Year

2. Our Father

3. Operation Mincemeat

4. Borrego

5. Marmaduke

6. Den of Thieves

7. The Perfect Family

8. Happy Gilmore

9. U.S. Marshals

10. Forrest Gump

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 15, 2022

Like its sister list, the TV trending lineup also has a continuing champion: new Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer . It seems clear that viewers are eager to see what the show has to offer, especially since it’s received mostly positive reviews thus far. Meanwhile, Ozark fans (who have undoubtedly seen the show’s polarizing finale ), the show remains at #2. Those are followed by Bling Empire, Workin’ Moms and The Circle, which all remain consistent at third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

And in an interesting turn of events, the final five spots remain unchanged from Saturday. Welcome to Eden, Outlander, Grace and Frankie (one of the many shows ending this year), Cocomelon and Bridgerton. Kudos to all for managing to keep their spots!

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. Bling Empire

4. Workin' Moms

5. The Circle

6. Welcome to Eden

7. Outlander

8. Grace and Frankie

9. Cocomelon

10. Bridgerton

There’s always the chance that things could shift before the weekend closes out but, personally, I’d expect things to remain firm as the day continues. Of course, I could be wrong. Regardless of the rankings though, be sure to check out these offerings and more with your Netflix subscription.

