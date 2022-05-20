Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 20, 2022

Hey, want to know what all the cool kids are doing with their Friday night? Well, you could go to the mall and look out of place like Rebel Wilson's character in Senior Year, or you could check out some of the most popular movies and shows on Netflix right now, especially if you want to lock yourself in your room and binge the weekend away. But just like all popularity contests, there are some major changes on the list of Top 10 movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix from yesterday, including some new additions for your weekend viewing.

Let's take a quick glance at what is trending on Netflix for Friday, May 20, 2022.

Top Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 20, 2022

Well, Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year gets to be prom queen for at least one more day as the hilarious teen comedy (which features an outstanding cast) remains at the top spot on Netflix’s movie listings today. The same can’t be said for the rest of the pack, however, as there have been some major changes to the ordering of the trending titles, including a new addition — A Perfect Pairing — in the number two spot.

Movies like Our Father, Borrego, Operation Mincemeat, Marmaduke, and Den Of Thieves continue to jockey for position on the trending list for Friday, May 20, 2022, as do classics like Forrest Gump, Happy Gilmore, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which keep bouncing back and forth in the bottom part of the list.

1. Senior Year

2. A Perfect Pairing

3. Our Father

4. Borrego

5. Operation Mincemeat

6. Marmaduke

7. Den Of Thieves

8. Forrest Gump

9. Happy Gilmore

10. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Top TV Shows In The U.S. - May 20, 2022

Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows continue to a volatile bunch, with an ever-changing order of titles, well, once you get past the top spot (The Lincoln Lawyer once again). After that, Ozark returns to the number two spot, which means there are more people who need to check out our ending feature on the popular series. The Circle: A Social Media, Who Killed Sara?, and The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib round out the top five trending titles. The second half of the list includes Bling Empire, Love on the Spectrum U.S., Workin’ Moms, Kat Williams: World War III, and Outlander. This means we get to say goodbye to CoComelon, which is great news for parents who’ve grown tired of the infectious sing-along show.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. The Circle: A Social Media Competition

4. Who Killed Sara?

5. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

6. Bling Empire

7. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

8. Workin’ Moms

9. Katt Williams: World War III

10. Outlander

With new movies and shows being introduced all the time, who knows how this list will change in the next day or so. But in the event of major changes, you can read about them all here when we break down the next set of trending Netflix titles. But make sure you have a Netflix subscription if you want to enjoy any of these movies and shows.

