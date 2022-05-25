Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 25, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, I am proud to announce that, after 11 days - and with all due respect to the new Netflix original movie, Senior Year - we have a new title in the Number One spot on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today. I cannot, however, say the same about the Top 10 TV Shows - on which the new Netflix original series The Lincoln Lawyer still has yet to rest its case - but there are a couple new developments on that list that are certainly worth noting. To take a deeper look at what movies and TV shows are trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, read on.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 25, 2022

Just like Rebel Wilson’s character circa 2002 (as played by Angourie Rice) in the hit high school comedy, Senior Year has taken a bit of a tumble on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and now sits in second place under the latest Jackass movies spin-off, Jackass 4.5, which is somewhat surprising despite its relatively steady incline in popularity on the platform since dropping late last week. Experiencing a less surprising spike in popularity - considering its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, hits theaters in days - is 1986’s Top Gun, which has flown up two spots from yesterday as true crime doc Our Father and culinary drama Toscana each dropped just one spot each. Meanwhile, fellow culinary hit A Perfect Pairing, gripping drama Ben Is Back, Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, fun sequel F*ck Love Too, and Neo-western Borrego haven’t budged… for now.

1. Jackass 4.5

2. Senior Year

3. A Perfect Pairing

4. Ben Is Back

5. Top Gun

6. Our Father

7. Toscana

8. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9. F*ck Love Too

10. Borrego

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 25, 2022

For quite a while, Netflix’s acclaimed drama Ozark has been seated right behind its first place successor, The Lincoln Lawyer, on the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows until today when the Spanish show Wrong Side of the Tracks proved to be U.S. subscribers’ latest crime series obsession and took over the Number Two spot. It also appears that more people are logging in to revisit the last three seasons of Stranger Things before the first half of Season 4 drops, bringing it right above comedian Ricky Gervais’ latest stand-up special, Supernature, and reality competition The Circle in the bottom two spots. Meanwhile, animated children’s program The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, another Spanish-language crime drama called Who Killed Sara?, David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and romantic docuseries Love on the Spectrum U.S. remain just as popular as yesterday.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Wrong Side of the Tracks

3. Ozark

4. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

5. Who Killed Sara?

6. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

7. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

8. Stranger Things

9. Ricky Gervais: Supernature

10. The Circle

At this point, I would not be surprised if Top Gun ends up beating out Jackass 4.5 as the top movie on this list as a lot of Tom Cruise fans who do no already own the original blockbuster might get a Netflix subscription just to relive it before (or even after) seeing the acclaimed new sequel in theaters. I also wonder if Wrong Side of the Tracks could be the surprise hit that proves to be more popular than The Lincoln Lawyer soon. We shall see if either of these predictions come in our next daily breakdown of the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix, so be sure come back then.

