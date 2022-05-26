Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 26, 2022

Keeping a close eye on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. on an almost daily basis has allowed me to get better at predicting what might happen with the list from one day to the next. However, while I did foresee the steady incline in popularity of Stranger Things with the first volume of Season 4 dropping tomorrow and 1986’s Top Gun with its highly anticipated sequel hitting theaters the same day, this week has kind of thrown me for a loop with some curious surprises. My findings on Thursday, May 26, 2022, are certainly no exception as you may see from our breakdown of what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 26, 2022

Speaking of surprises, I did not expect the collection of unused material from Jackass Forever that is our returning champion, Jackass 4.5, to be the movie that knocked the funny new Netflix original release Senior Year from the top spot yesterday, nor did I anticipate that rom-com A Perfect Pairing would bring it down to third place today. However, I did assume Top Gun would be the older favorite that moved up in the ranks instead of yesterday’s eighth place holder, 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, bringing the upsetting documentary Our Father and international drama Toscana each down a peg, while 2018’s Ben is Back and the more recent F*ck Love Too remain in fourth and ninth, respectively. However, today’s biggest surprise on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies is return of its animated Marmaduke movie at the list.

1. Jackass 4.5

2. A Perfect Pairing

3. Senior Year

4. Ben Is Back

5. Top Gun

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

7. Our Father

8. Toscana

9. F*ck Love Too

10. Marmaduke

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 26, 2022

We also have the exciting return of another hit title - Netflix’s acclaimed animated sci-fi anthology Love, Death & Robots - at the bottom of the Top 10 TV Shows today, for which crime dramas The Lincoln Lawyer, Wrong Side of the Tracks, and Ozark remain in the top three. Meanwhile, the latest episode of The Circle secured a fourth place steal from The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib and, once again, even more Stranger Things fans have began doing their homework in preparation of tomorrow’s season premiere. The romantic docuseries Love on the Spectrum U.S. remains just as popular as yesterday, but David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is down just a few pegs and Spanish mystery thriller Who Killed Sara? experienced an unusually large drop since it first entered the ranks recently.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Wrong Side of the Tracks

3. Ozark

4. The Circle

5. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

6. Stranger Things

7. Love on the Spectrum U.S.

8. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

9. Who Killed Sara?

10. Love, Death & Robots

Considering its more modest returns today, I am not so sure if I want to push my chips toward Top Gun making a huge leap on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies tomorrow, even if that is the day Top Gun: Maverick comes out. However, I think it is safe to say that Stranger Things will rule the Top 10 TV shows this weekend and might inspire more than a few people to reignite their Netflix subscription if they haven’t logged on in a while. Be sure to check back here tomorrow to see if our expectations are met or grandly exceeded in our next daily breakdown.

