Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 12, 2022

It looks like were are experiencing a bit of a slow day on the Netflix Top 10 today and, in fact, each list might appear identical to the order it was in the day before at first glance. However, if you look a bit closer at the great movies on Netflix that are trending today, you will notice that two titles near the bottom have switched places. There is actually more to report in regards to the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix today, which also boasts a mild title swap as well as the return of a hit, international drama after a few days of absence. Let’s go ahead and take that closer look at how the most-watched titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) are ranking for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in our latest breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 12, 2022

Yesterday, Jexi fell down a few spots on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., but, at least, found itself in a spot right above enduring champion, 2021’s Sing 2. However, today, the tables have turned and the hit Illumination Entertainment sequel now presides above the 2019 technophobic comedy in eighth place. That marks the extent of today’s major changes to list, which is still led by Luckiest Girl Alive — starring Mila Kunis — Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — a new Stephen King adaptation starring It’s Jaeden Martell — and The Redeem Team — a documentary about the U.S. men’s basketball team’s experience at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

1. Luckiest Girl Alive

2. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

3. The Redeem Team

4. Last Seen Alive

5. Old People

6. Megamind

7. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

8. Sing 2

9. Jexi

10. Inheritance

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 12, 2022

The same three titles from the last couple days also led the Top 3 positions on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today, namely the controversial true crime limited series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Mike Flanagan’s latest spooky series, The Midnight Club; and yet another program about the notorious serial killer — this time a new edition of Netflix’s docuseries called Conversations with a Killer. Meanwhile, romantic and historical German import The Empress and reality series Bling Empire switched sixth and seventh places again and The Great British Baking Show was knocked off the list by the return of Spanish-language period drama Malverde, El Santo Patrón in the bottom spot.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Midnight Club

3. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

4. The Blacklist

5. High Water

6. The Empress

7. Bling Empire

8. Oddballs

9. Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

10. Malverde, El Santo Patrón

It is actually pretty common to see such little changes to the order of the Netflix Top 10 in the middle of the week — and that is just fine, because there are some new titles coming up soon that are sure inspire some extra use out of people’s Netflix subscriptions. For instance, a new Netflix TV show is dropping tomorrow called The Watcher — a freaky, star-studded, true crime series co-developed by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The day after marks the debut of the upcoming Netflix original movie, The Curse of Bridge Hollow — a flick that looks perfect for the whole family to stream during the Halloween season.

