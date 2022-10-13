Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 13, 2022

Yesterday, we saw a bit of a dry spell occurring on the Netflix Top 10, which showed only a few mild changes to the order of each list and saw absolutely zero new titles entering the ranks. Luckily, the best movies on Netflix currently trending have a couple new neighbors moving in today and, while the same cannot be said about the great TV shows on Netflix’s trending page, there is an interesting new development or two to report, nonetheless. Let’s take a deeper look at what the most popular titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) are for today — Thursday, October 13, 2022 — in our daily breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 13, 2022

While Luckiest Girl Alive is still in the lead and once again followed by Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, The Redeem Team, and Last Seen Alive, the top half of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. does not look entirely identical, thanks to the addition of Blackout — a new action thriller starring Josh Duhamel as an amnesiac on the run from the Cartel. Also new to the list today and rounding out the bottom is 17 Again — a 2009 comedy that sort of plays out like the Tom Hanks-led classic Big, but in reverse with Zac Efron leading the cast as Matthew Perry’s younger self.

1. Luckiest Girl Alive

2. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

3. The Redeem Team

4. Last Seen Alive

5. Blackout

6. Megamind

7. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

8. Old People

9. Sing 2

10. 17 Again

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 13, 2022

The top half of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. also looks different enough from how it appeared the day before with long-running crime drama The Blacklist joining The Midnight Club — the latest of Mike Flanagan’s scary movies and TV shows — set between two titles related to Jeffrey Dahmer. The bottom half also bears a slight change in the form of the bizarre new animated comedy series Oddballs shifting down a peg to the Number Nine spot while the intense focusers Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake climbs its way up to take its place.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Midnight Club

3. The Blacklist

4. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

5. High Water

6. The Empress

7. Bling Empire

8. Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

9. Oddballs

10. Malverde, El Santo Patrón

Following the premiere of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s new Netflix TV show, The Watcher — a limited series based on a true story that also boasts a killer, star-studded cast — I have no doubt that even more fresh blood will appear on the Netflix Top 10 tomorrow. Speaking of that day, there will also be a new Netflix original movie available to check out called The Curse of Bridge Hollow, which many families or fans of movies set during Halloween in general will likely use their Netflix subscription to see. We will be sure to let you know how popular they turn out to be so be sure to check back here for more daily breakdowns.

