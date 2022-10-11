Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 11, 2022

It truly warms my heart to see the Netflix Top 10 grow spookier with each day that passes as we wait for Halloween. We have already seen two new horror movies show up on the list of great movies on Netflix trending in the past week and now a more family-friendly — but still pretty freaky — well-known film has entered the ranks today. We cannot quite say the same about the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix, but can say that there is a new title to report, at least. Let’s talk about the state of Netflix’s trending page (opens in new tab) for the morning of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, more at length in our daily breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 11, 2022

Following other ghoulish titles like director John Lee Hancock's new Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (still in second place), and German thriller Old People (now in fifth place), Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (the second of two James Gunn-penned live action adaptations) has entered the ranks on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. at Number 7. Meanwhile, the Mila Kunis-led drama Luckiest Girl Alive still thrives in the very top spot while Last Seen Alive (last seen in third) swapped places with sports doc The Redeem Team as technophobic comedy Jexi and 2020 thriller Inheritance both downgraded three pegs each.

1. Luckiest Girl Alive

2. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

3. The Redeem Team

4. Last Seen Alive

5. Old People

6. Megamind

7. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

8. Jexi

9. Sing 2

10. Inheritance

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 11, 2022

The only new addition to Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today is Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — a three-part docuseries that debuted in ninth place. Outside of reality TV show Bling Empire and historical drama The Empress swapping places and The Great British Baking Show now rounding out the bottom, that is the biggest update to the list, which is still dominated by two Jeffrey Dahmer-related programs (one a miniseries and the other a three-part documentary) and Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club series in the top three.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Midnight Club

3. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

4. The Blacklist

5. High Water

6. Bling Empire

7. The Empress

8. Oddballs

9. Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

10. The Great British Baking Show

If you have already seen 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed and its 2002 predecessor enough times and you would rather use your Netflix subscription to watch a new not-so scary horror movie suitable for any younger viewers, allow us to remind you that the upcoming Netflix movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow, with Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, is dropping this Friday! If you have actually had enough spookiness for now, the 2022 Netflix TV schedule has plenty of upcoming premieres that are up your alley, such as The Playlist — a six-episode, Swedish miniseries offering a fictionalized account of Spotify’s creation.

