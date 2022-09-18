Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 18, 2022

The Netflix Top 10 lists featured some interesting developments earlier this weekend. The biggest was a shake-up within the movies rankings, which saw 2013’s This is the End take the top spot. Usually, such a thing may not be such a surprise, but this was very notable due to the fact that it even surpassed a new release – the critically praised Do Revenge . It’s a new day, however, which means it’s time to see whether or not the Seth Rogen-led comedy was able to hold onto its position at No. 1.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 18, 2022

Do Revenge has officially climbed to the top of the streaming mountain and taken first place amongst the movies on Netflix . This is the End isn’t far behind though, as the fan-favorite apocalyptic comedy is merely No. 2 now. The third slot features a new addition to the list – Mark Wahlberg’s Father Stu , which received mixed reviews . Despicable Me 2 previously held the religious drama’s spot but is now in the fourth slot. No. 5, meanwhile, still belongs to Jared Leto’s panned Spider-Man spinoff movie, Morbius.

Queen Latifah’s End of the Road is now in the sixth spot, having fallen two places within the last 24 hours. Despicable Me only moved back a single place and is currently at No. 7 as a result. Sing 2 held that slot yesterday, though it’s now in eighth place. Me Time, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s recently released comedy, is still chilling at No. 9. And last but not least is Friday, which moved to tenth place from eighth.

1. Do Revenge

2. This is the End

3. Father Stu

4. Despicable Me 2

5. Morbius

6. End of the Road

7. Despicable Me

8. Sing 2

9. Me Time

10. Friday

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 18, 2022

Amid news of a new Karate Kid movie being in the works , Cobra Kai continues its reign at the top of the TV list. The widely popular show always makes waves after a new season debuts on the streamer, so it shouldn’t be surprising that it ranks high amid shows on Netflix . Fate: The Winx Saga, which recently dropped its second season, also remains in second place. Keeping with the consistency is Sins of Our Mother, as it’s managed to stick to the third slot. In the Dark has moved up one spot, putting it in fourth. The show switched places with Love is Blind: After the Altar, which has fifth place, as of this writing.

El Rey, Vincente Fernandez, a biographical drama on the Mexican entertainer, is at No. 6 yet again. It’s also still followed by Devil in Ohio, which is still in seventh place. The Crown moved up one spot and now sits in eighth place. Its previous spot, No. 9, now belongs to The Imperfects, which was one position higher on Saturday. Finally, Narco-Saints is in tenth place after having dropped two spaces.

1. Cobra Kai

2. Fate: The Winx Saga

3. Sins of Our Mother

4. In the Dark

5. Love is Blind: After the Altar

6. El Ey, Vincente Fernandez

7. Devil in Ohio

8. The Crown

9. The Imperfects

10. Narco-Saints

Well, this was surely an interesting weekend for the trending lists. Going into next week, one has to wonder how some of the bigger titles will fare. I’m particularly interested in seeing just how long Cobra Kai can remain at the top of the TV ranking. We’ll just have to wait and see but, in the meantime, grab a Netflix subscription if you’re looking to check out these titles.

