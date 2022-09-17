Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 17, 2022

The weekend has arrived at last, and the Netflix Top 10 lists are awaiting anyone who’s looking for something to stream during their downtime. This past week was pretty eventful for the standings, as some newly released productions found their way into the mix. This includes movies like Do Revenge and shows such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. As a result, some titles were pushed out, including the streamer’s signature show: Stranger Things. And today, both lineups are filled with a few interesting developments that we’re going to discuss:

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 17, 2022

One would think that Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke’s Do Revenge , which has critics excited , would be at the top of the standings, but that’s not the case. In a surprising turn of events, Seth Rogen’s This is the End has joined the list and is No. 1 among movies on Netflix . However, Mendes and Hawke’s new high school romp is in second place and seemingly gaining some sweet buzz. In third place is Despicable Me 2, and the film only dropped one spot since yesterday. End of the Road, the Queen Latifah-led thriller was in first place a day ago but is now in fourth. Meanwhile, Jared Leto’s critically panned Morbius has dropped from the third slot to the fifth.

Despicable Me is still hanging on, having moved down from No. 4 to No. 6. Sing 2, which has proven to have serious longevity here, has been pushed to seventh after having held fifth the other day. Friday, starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, is in the eighth position - a single-spot reduction for the classic comedy. The brutally reviewed Me Time is still holding steady in the ninth spot and, in tenth is No Limit, which makes its debut on the list today.

1. This is the End

2. Do Revenge

3. Despicable Me 2

4. End of the Road

5. Morbius

6. Despicable Me

7. Sing 2

8. Friday

9. Me Time

10. No Limit

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 17, 2022

Fan favorite sports dramedy Cobra Kai still has a hold on first place, which isn’t surprising since it’s easily one of the best shows on Netflix . No. 2 belongs to Fate: The Winx Saga, which released its second season on Friday. Docuseries Sins of Our Mother has the third slot, after having held second yesterday. Love is Blind: After the Altar is in fourth place, thanks to its newly released Season 2. In the Dark, one of the streamer’s originals, is now at No. 5 a move that marks a two-spot drop for the show.

El Rey, Vincente Fernandez hasn’t budged, as the show is still in the sixth position. Devil in Ohio , which centers on trauma and past abuse , has moved back two spots and is now in seventh. The Imperfects also took a bigger dip, as the series moved from fourth to eighth place. The Crown is still in the fold, though it’s been pushed from seventh to ninth place. And last but not least, Narco-Saints has moved down from eighth place and currently calls tenth place its home.

1. Cobra Kai

2. Fate: The Winx Saga

3. Sins of Our Mother

4. Love is Blind: After the Altar

5. In the Dark

6. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

7. Devil in Ohio

8. The Imperfects

9. The Crown

10. Narco-Saints

There’s definitely plenty of content to watch this weekend but, if you’re like me, you’ll also be keeping an eye on how the rankings change as the new week approaches. I’m particularly curious as to whether Do Revenge can overtake This is the End and reach the top spot on the movies list. We’ll just have to wait and see but, in the meantime, make sure you have your Netflix subscription handy so that you can watch these titles.

