Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 19, 2022

Yesterday, Mark Wahlberg reclaimed the honor of being one of the few people to star in two movies on the Netflix Top 10 at the same time when his 2022 religious drama Father Stu entered the ranks alongside the platform’s original buddy comedy Me Time. Today, the Academy Award nominee has reclaimed the honor of starring in the most popular movie on Netflix. To see what other developments have appeared on the trending page (opens in new tab) for Monday, September 19, 2022, read on.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures )

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 19, 2022

After debuting on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. in third yesterday, Father Stu — for which Mark Wahlberg put on weight to play the title role — is now Number One above new Netflix original movie (and previous champion) Do Revenge and 2013’s apocalyptic Hollywood satire This is the End, which is also down a peg. However, that is the extent of the major differences between yesterday’s line-up and today as the first two Despicable Me movies remain in fourth and seventh place, respectively, with Morbius and End of Road — which, coincidentally, are both led to musicians — still sandwiched in between. Longtime Netflix Top 10 resident Sing 2 has also not budged from the Number Eight slot above fellow Wahlberg hit Me Time and Friday rounding out the bottom two.

1. Father Stu

2. Do Revenge

3. This is the End

4. Despicable Me 2

5. Morbius

6. End of the Road

7. Despicable Me

8. Sing 2

9. Me Time

10. Friday

(Image credit: Caracol Televisión)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 19, 2022

Today’s list marks another major achievement for Spanish music history series El Rey, Vincente Fernandez, which has ascended on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. from sixth place to fourth place, sending CW original In the Dark and romantic reality series Love is Blind: After the Altar each down a peg. However, that is the extent of the major differences between yesterday’s line-up and today. One of our picks for the best TV shows on Netflix, Cobra Kai — now in Season 5 — is still an unstoppable fighting machine in the top spot above Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series — and new, haunting true crime docuseries Sins of Our Mother. The Emily Deschanel-led horror-mystery series Devil in Ohio also remains at Number Seven above historical drama The Crown, sci-fi revenge thriller The Imperfects, and action-packed South Korean series, Narco-Saints.

1. Cobra Kai

2. Fate: The Winx Saga

3. Sins of Our Mother

4. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

5. In the Dark

6. Love is Blind: After the Altar

7. Devil in Ohio

8. The Crown

9. The Imperfects

10. Narco-Saints

If you have not been checking the Netflix 2022 TV show schedule lately, here is a friendly reminder that Patton Oswalt’s new stand-up special, We All Scream, drops tomorrow if you are at all interested in laughter. If you like your laughter with a healthy dose of spookiness, check out Rob Zombie’s The Munsters reboot when it drops next week on September 27, or — if you're looking for more serious subject matter — the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, will be available the next day. When you have a Netflix subscription, you are sure to find something that will satisfy your need for entertainment and we’ll let you know if it becomes on a success on the Netflix Top 10 when the time comes.

