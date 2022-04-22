Netflix's Trivia Quest: Season 1 - Episode 22 Answers

In Season 1, Episode 22 of the interactive animated series Trivia Quest on Netflix (inspired by the popular mobile gaming app, Trivia Crack), Willie (voiced by Jonathan Melo) challenged audiences to a new round of questions all about fast food to help defeat the bad guy, Rocky. Let’s take a look at the correct answers for each question of today’s theme - “Drive Thru Trivia” - in both Easy and Hard mode.

Trivia Quest Episode 22 Easy Mode Questions and Answers

History - Since Dave Thomas debuted them in 1969, what chain’s burgers have been square-shaped?

Answer: Wendy’s

(Wrong answers: Applebee’s, Burger King, McDonald’s)

Sports - In a 1993 McDonald’s ad, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird take shots in a game of what?

Answer: HORSE

(Wrong answers: SNAIL, MOUSE, LLAMA)

Entertainment - In a 2004 movie, stoner Harold & Kumar journey to what fast food franchise?

Answer: White Castle

(Wrong answers: Checkers, Sonic, Hardee’s)

Science - In 2021, Krispy Kreme sold red donuts to honor NASA’s rover landing on what planet?

Answer: Mars

(Wrong answers: Neptune, Venus, Saturn)

Geography - Hardly south of the border, what chain had a 2019 pop-up resort in Palm Springs, CA?

Answer: Taco Bell

(Wrong answers: Subway, Baskin-Robbins, Pizza Hut)]

Art - Designed by Terry Heckler, the Starbucks logo features what mythical temptress?

Answer: Siren

(Wrong answers: Unicorn, Leprechaun, Gnome)

History - Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is traditionally held on what patriotic U.S. holiday?

Answer: Independence Day

(Wrong answers: Thanksgiving, St. Patrick’s Day, New Year’s Day)

Sports - What fast food chain has a line of activewear that sports its pepper logo?

Answer: Chipotle

(Wrong answers: Dairy Queen, KFC, Little Caesars)

Entertainment - McDonald’s reportedly paid what star $6 million to sing its “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle?

Answer: Justin Timberlake

(Wrong answers: 50 Cent, Axl Rose, Ricky Martin)

Science - What chain seems to defy the laws of physics by serving its Blizzard upside down?

Answer: Dairy Queen

(Wrong answers: KFC, Arby’s, IHOP)

Geography - In 2008, what chain rebranded from “Chicken & Biscuits” to “Louisiana Kitchen”?

Answer: Popeyes

(Wrong answers: Chipotle, Dunkin’, Panda Express)

Art - On its social media, Arby’s posts photos of art that includes what signature dish?

Answer: Roast beef

(Wrong answers: Pizza, Tacos, Sushi)

Trivia Quest Episode 22 Hard Mode Questions And Answers

History - In the 90s, scammers won millions in prizes rigging what McDonald’s promotional game?

Answer: Monopoly

(Wrong answers: Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Wheel of Fortune)

Sports - A Broncos QB after leaving the Colts, who owned 31 Papa John’s restaurants in Denver?

Answer: Peyton Manning

(Wrong answers: Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson)

Entertainment - What fictional chain served the “tasty burger” eaten in the film “Pulp Fiction”?

Answer: Big Kahuna Burger

(Wrong answers: Burger Bonanza, Surf City, Grindhouse Burgers)

Science - A 2021 lawsuit alleged that what chain’s tuna sandwiches actually contain no tuna?

Answer: Subway

(Wrong answers: Jersey Mike’s, Quiznos, Jimmy Johns)

Geography - In 2012, McDonald’s opened its first vegetarian outlet in what country?

Answer: India

(Wrong answers: Austria, New Zealand, Argentina)

Art - What British artist loaned his “Flame Grilled Painting” to a UK Burger King in 2012?

Answer: Damien Hirst

(Wrong answers: David Hockney, Frank Auerbach, Banksy)

History - Thanks to a 1974 ad campaign, KFC is a traditional Christmas meal in what country?

Answer: Japan

(Wrong answers: Panama, Russia, Egypt)

Sports - In 2013, Subway hired what soccer legend as a brand ambassador?

Answer: Pelé

(Wrong answers: Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo)

Entertainment - A popular chain in South Africa, Wimpy shares its name with a character in what?

Answer: Popeye

(Wrong answers: Peanuts, Marmaduke, Beetle Bailey)

Science - What company patented a “no air pump” soft-serve ice cream machine in 1936?

Answer: Carvel

(Wrong answers: Ben & Jerry’s, Baskin-Robbins, Häagan-Dazs)

Geography - One of Asia’s largest fast food chains, Jollibee was founded in what country?

Answer: Philippines

(Wrong answers: Vietnam, China, Indonesia)

Art - The design of Domino’s corporate headquarters was inspired by what famous architect?

Answer: Frank Lloyd Wright

(Wrong answers: I.M. Pei, Le Corbusier, Frank Gehry)

