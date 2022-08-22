Never Have I Ever Season 3 Ending Explained: How It Sets Up Season 4

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Never Have I Ever Season 3. Come back once you've caught up!

Quickly, Never Have I Ever is approaching its end game. It is still yet to be determined if the end for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) means a happy romantic ending (like some of the best romantic movies) or a big declaration of independence. Either way, the Never Have I Ever Season 3 ending starts to lay the groundwork for a potentially satisfying series conclusion.

Devi and other characters experience some much-needed healing and growth in the new season. We knew to expect Never Have I Ever Season 3 to explore the new family dynamics, but we didn’t expect how things ended or how it could alter Never Have I Ever Season 4. Because it will soon join the list of TV shows ending soon, we can’t help but look at the Never Have I Ever Season 3 ending for hints on the final season.

Let’s discuss that ending and how it could affect Season 4.

How Things Ended For Devi And Ben

Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Devi spend most of Never Have I Ever Season 3 working on their own individual problems and exploring other romantic partners. Their feelings for one another are barely addressed in this season. However, the Never Have I Ever ending makes up for the lack of romantic Ben and Devi moments.

After deciding not to transfer schools during her senior year of high school, having an emotional moment with her mother, and seeing Paxton (Darren Barnet) graduate, Devi sees the importance of living in the moment.

Additionally, Ben confesses that he would miss Devi if she left. This event and Devi’s decision to be more spontaneous lead to a big moment between the two. Devi finds Ben’s joke “one free boink” card and decides to redeem it. The season closes with them about to kiss and Ben closing the door to his room.

There are a couple of things that could happen after the doors close. One option is they have sex, and the other is they decide against it. Whatever they end up deciding, I think it’s going to lead to some awkwardness between Ben and Devi, maybe not leading to the perfect happy ending that some may want.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 made sure to emphasize the greatness of Fabiola’s (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor’s (Ramona Young) first sexual experiences. I believe this may be to set up Devi’s first time being lackluster. This could lead to Devi and Ben trying to get it right or running as far away from each other as possible. If they end up not having sex, this could lead to other barriers to their happy ending.

I predict that the first few episodes of Season 4 could involve Ben and Devi trying to navigate their relationship but not quite figuring it out at first. However, by the middle of the season, I think they’ll be an official couple.

Whether they’ll ride off into the sunset by the end of the series is still up in the air. In an E! Online interview, Barnet pointed out that Devi and Ben could clash as a couple. As he stated, “this would be the type of relationship where they're always challenging each other for no reason and trying to one up each other.”

The Devi and Ben romance may not be the show’s end goal, but I do think, Never Have I Ever Season 4 will have their romance be a focal point.

How Things Ended For Devi And Paxton

Paxton gives the senior graduation speech, which basically is him talking about Devi making him a better person. He even directly tells Devi that the speech is about her. They share a nice moment, but the sparks are gone…at least that’s how it seems.

Never Have I Ever co-creator Lang Fisher has said in multiple interviews that the love triangle isn’t over. In an EW interview, she explained that she sees Season 4 as a new chapter for Devi and Paxton. He’s no longer the unattainable dream.

Fisher didn’t go into specifics about what could happen between Devi and Paxton in Season 4, but in a USA Today (opens in new tab) interview, Darren Barnet talked more about his ideas for Paxton’s future, including his relationship with Devi.

He confirmed that he will be in Never Have I Ever Season 4 (which has already been filmed). Paxton graduated and planned to head to Arizona State University. Therefore, a lot of Paxton’s storylines could take place away from his former high school. We could also see him return home at some point for various reasons, like holidays or quitting college. When asked specifically about Devi and Paxton ending up together, Barnet mentioned that people can reconnect many years later.

He also described them as lifelong friends. This is where I think the Devi and Paxton romantic ending could go. If Devi does end up with Paxton, I expect a flash forward where we see them end up together years later, or meet again and it’s implied a romance could reignite.

Another potential romantic storyline for them could be getting back together before the series ends, but ultimately deciding that they’re better as friends. I think Paxton and Devi will have some romantic involvement in the final season. It could be that either they’re end game or they get closure on their romance.

What Devi’s Future Could Hold

In Never Have I Ever Season 3, Devi must decide whether to go to a new school that could improve her chances of getting into Princeton or stay at her current school and not have to "ditch her John Hughes dreams of senior year.”

Originally, she decides to go to the new school in Colorado. Then she changes her mind because she doesn’t want to make such a big move yet. This decision showcases Devi's growth that’s seen all throughout the season. She now sees the benefit of living in the moment. In Season 4, we may see a slightly more confident and laidback Devi now that she’s matured some and has a new perspective on life.

That season we will also likely highlight Devi exploring her life beyond high school. There is one line in the finale where Devi says she won’t compromise on Princeton. That could become a potential storyline in the final season. Her getting in or not getting into her dream school and then navigating whether she really still wants that dream.

Devi is a dreamer, so we’re sure she pictures college being like those great college movies.

It’ll be interesting to see how Devi reacts if the fantasy doesn’t match the reality. Because Never Have I Ever Season 4 revolves around Devi’s last year of high school, we’ll probably see some of the moments only seen in the best coming-of-age movies, such as big declarations of love, prom, graduation, and other must-have high school experiences.

In the same E! Online article, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan mentioned being “team Devi.” The mention of team Devi makes me think that maybe team Paxton or team Ben may both get a wake-up call with the show ending with Devi single.

Where The Other Characters Ended And Where They Could Go

The Never Have I Ever cast is full of great actors and interesting characters, so Devi, Paxton, and Ben aren’t the only ones we want to discuss after the Season 3 ending. Eleanor and Fabiola both lost their virginity. They’re also both in thriving relationships. Eleanor finds out that Trent (Benjamin Norris) must repeat senior year--allowing them to at least have one more year together. The final season will likely give us more Eleanor and Trent antics. They were one of the best parts of Never Have I Ever Season 3, so we can't wait to see more of them in the final season.

We’ll also probably get a look at what life after high school looks like for Fabiola, Trent, and Eleanor.

Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) explores a new friendship this season, and next season, she explores a new romance.

In a Deadline interview, Lang Fisher discusses Nalini having a new love interest in Season 4 played by Ivan Hernandez. The last time Nalini had a romance, neither she nor Devi were ready for it. It will be interesting to see how both of them react to Nalini’s new love interest.

We can’t wait to see what happens with Never Have I Ever's final season and hear more from John McEnroe. Never Have I Ever Season 3 is currently one of the most watched Netflix shows of August 2022.

