A New Bridgerton Trend Is Happening At Weddings, And After Seeing It Firsthand I'm All In On This Being A New Tradition

Ah, it’s wedding season! When you’re in your twenties like I am, you’re practically guaranteed another wedding to attend every year, so I’ve been to a lot in the past few social seasons, as one might put it in Bridgerton speak. And the most recent union I went to actually had a little nod to one of the best shows on Netflix , and they are not alone. It’s apparently becoming a major trend for couples to be inspired by the regency-era series.

While I was at my cousin’s wedding earlier this month, as we were waiting for the ceremony to begin, an orchestral version of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O' Mine” played over the speaker and for a moment I felt I was in an episode of Bridgerton. The series has become famous for popularizing orchestral covers of pop songs, and now more and more weddings are apparently adding these kinds of songs to their ceremonies.

In a report by The Guardian , weddings and events cellist Jay Émme shared that ever since Bridgerton first dropped on Netflix and became a phenomenon, it’s been increasingly popular for couples to ask not only for songs from the show’s soundtracks, but also original arrangements of other modern songs. For example, one of their clients asked for a mash-up of the traditional bridal march with Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

You Belong With Me - (Cover by Duomo) [Bridgerton Season 3 (Netflix Series)] - YouTube Watch On

Émme also shared that “there is always so much Taylor Swift” too, when talking about the current trend in weddings. Of course that’s not a surprise, between Swift’s soaring popularity and Bridgerton often reworking her music in the series. For example, in the second part of Season 3, we correctly guessed that Penelope and Colin’s wedding song would be “You Belong With Me.”

Since everyone always has opinions about what artists should be featured in orchestral covers in future seasons like Bridgerton Season 4 , it makes a ton of sense that couples would make their own big days into a personalized Bridgerton episode with orchestral songs emulating modern music. Émme also commented the following about the trend:

It gives it an air of sophistication. There’s something about string instruments and classical music at a wedding – a lot of people don’t get to hear live instruments very often but they still want to hear their old favourites. It’s about breathing a new lease of life into their favourite old tunes.

When I attended my cousin’s wedding and heard their own pick for an orchestral rework, not only did I love how Bridgerton it felt, but it also allowed their personalities as a couple to shine through without simply blasting the original track. It felt like I was at a romantic wedding ceremony while still offering up some ‘80s rock ahead of the couple reciting their vows.

As you perhaps contemplate your own orchestral wedding themes, check out what the Bridgerton cast told us about the pop songs they’d like to see next and watch the series now with a Netflix subscription.