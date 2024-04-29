New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 29 - May 5)

April comes to a close and May gets started this week. As per usual that means there’s great upheaval in the streaming world. Numerous movies and series that were available in April will disappear in May, or at least jump from one streaming platform to another. Likewise, there’s a massive influx of content on the best streaming services that you can watch. It’s nearly impossible to keep track of everything new on every streaming platform. But yet we try.

From Netflix comedies to Disney+ franchises and emotional dramas, there are a lot of fantastic series and movies set to be streamed to your television set this week. Here’s a look at a few items you might want to be sure you don't overlook.

Netflix This Week: Jerry Seinfeld And Jeff Daniels

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has a pair of interesting new additions this week. A hilarious-looking comedy from Jerry Seinfeld and a new drama from David E. Kelly that looks pretty funny in its own right.

A Man In Full - May 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the novel of the same name. A Man in Full stars Jeff Daniels as an Atlanta real estate mogul who goes bankrupt and must fight off those who would seek to profit from his destruction. Written by David E. Kelly, with episodes directed by Regina King and Thomas Schlamme, A Man in Full looks to be a wild adaptation.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tarts Story - May 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Considering we recently got a movie about the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, we probably shouldn’t be surprised that the “Pop-Tarts movie” is now here. Co-written, directed, and starring Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted is loosely based on the creation of the breakfast pastry that, according to the movie, changed the world. The Unfrosted cast is a who's who of comedy making this one worth a look.

Disney+ This Week: Star Wars, And More

(Image credit: Disney+)

This week includes the unofficial, and since made official “Star Wars Day” so it’s no surprise that Disney+ is bridging great Star Wars content. Popular animated series The Bad Batch sees its series finale this week, but that’s just the beginning for those with a Disney+ subscription.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire -May 4

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Following on the successful Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. May the Fourth will give us Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, a series of animated shorts that focus on the bad guys in the epic story from a galaxy, far far away. We know we’ll learn more about Morgan Elsbeth, the woman who would eventually bring Grand Admiral Thrawn back into the Star Wars story.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monsters at Work - Season 2 - May 5

(Image credit: Disney+)

Monsters at Work was the first animated series from Pixar and an early hit on the platform. Now Season 2 is set to make its Disney+ debut after premiereing on Disney Channel. Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their roles from the hit movies.

Max This Week: Isabela Merced And More

(Image credit: Max)

Amidst the normal influx of movies entering and leaving Max is an original film for the streamer that puts a face and a voice to difficulties that many teens, and many people, deal with on a daily basis.

Turtles All the Way Down - May 2

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

John Green became the voice of a generation with his novel The Fault in Our Stars and its accompanying film. Now another Green book may help another generation see itself. The Turtles All the Way Down movie stars Isabella Merced as a young girl who is battling OCD and anxiety, all while grieving the loss of a parent and falling in love. Being a teenager is rough.

Hulu This Week: Sean Bean And More

(Image credit: Hulu)

From a period mystery series to a reality a series about Ryan Reynolds and soccer, Hulu has an eclectic, but exciting, collection of offerings this week.

Shardlake - May 1

(Image credit: Hulu)

In another case of a popular novel series being adapted for streaming. Shardlake is set in 16th-century England and stars Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake, a barrister who investigates various crimes during the era of religious reforms instituted by Henry VIII. Sean Bean co-stars in the role of Thomas Cromwell, which seems fitting for Bean who continually dies on screen as…things don’t end well for Thomas Cromwell.

Welcome to Wrexham - May 3

(Image credit: FX)

Ryan Reynolds has seemingly done it all. He’s Deadpool. He’s married to Blake Lively. He has a lifelong feud with Hugh Jackman. He’s even made soccer vaguely popular in the United States. Reynolds, who co-owns the soccer team Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney is back with the FX reality series Welcome to Wrexham, which will also air on Hulu.

Peacock This Week: Harvey Keitel And More

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

What is likely to be the most emotional and heartwrenching new addition this week, Peacock subscribers will get a look at Harvey Keitel in a compelling true story that takes place during the Holocaust.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz - May 2

(Image credit: Peacock)

Drama based on the Holocaust can be harrowing and The Tattooist of Auschwitz appears to be no exception. The story, based on the real life of Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolovis is told in two parts, as Lali, 60 years after the events (played by Harvey Keitel) tells the story of his experiences in the camps.

Prime Video This Week: The Holdovers And More

(Image credit: Amazon)

Still riding high on the success of Fallout, and the recent Fallout Season 2 announcement, Prime Video subscribers looking for a somewhat different story on the platform will get to see a recent Oscar winner.

The Holdovers - Apil 29

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Paul Giamatti earned a Best Actor nomination and Da'vine Joy Randolph took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers. If you missed the new Alexander Payne film in theaters, you’ll have a chance to see these incredible performances when the film arrives on Prime Video.

With so much being added, and taken away, from the different streaming platforms this week, these are just a few of the highlights of what’s coming to your streamer of choice. Be sure to check out our complete list of what’s new on Netflix as well as everything upcoming In Disney+. We also have a complete list of everything new on Hulu, outside of all your favorite television series that are added there on a daily basis.