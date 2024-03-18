New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 7 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 18 - 24)

March is on its way out but there’s still plenty more fantastic content to watch on streaming this week. Whether you’re a Netflix subscriber, a Disney+ subscriber, or a subscriber to the seemingly endless number of streaming services out there, there is absolutely something to watch. Most streaming services add so much any given week that it can be difficult to figure out just what to watch, so let's try and cut through it all.

From movies to series, here are just a few of the highlights from the next seven days of streaming on the major platforms you know and love. From a highly anticipated Netflix series to the return of one of the most popular animated series of all time to a highly anticipated movie remake, here’s what’s coming to the major streaming platforms this week.

What's On Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Odds are if you’re reading this you have a Netflix subscription, even if that’s the only streaming platform you have. The complete list of everything new on Netflix is so massive daily that finding what you’re looking for can be difficult. But there are a couple of glittering diamonds worth taking note of this week.

The 3 Body Problem - March 21

(Image credit: Netflix)

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss changed television when the pair developed Game of Thrones. Since then the pair almost made a Star Wars movie, but instead left that behind to focus on projects for Netflix. The Three-Body Problem is the long-awaited new series from the pair. Based on the popular Chinese science fiction novel of the same name, the Netflix series isn’t the first time the book has been adapted, but it will likely be the first time many Western audiences have seen it. It is the first in a series of books, so if this one is the hit that Netflix is hoping for, it could be the next major television franchise.

Shirley - March 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shirley Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first Black woman to run for a major political party’s Presidential nomination. An iconic woman, whose story probably isn’t as quell known as it should be. Regina King stars in Shirly. The film focuses on her failed, but historic run for President of the United States in 1972. The film also includes one of the final performances of the late Lance Reddick.

What's On Disney+

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney+ isn’t a streaming service that releases masses amounts of content weekly, but what it does drop on the platform is almost always worthy of checking out. This week’s highlights include a documentary series from NatGeo and a brand new Marvel animated series that is also the return of a classic Marvel animated series.

Photographer - March 19

(Image credit: Disney+)

The magazine from which NatGeo was born is perhaps better known for its images than its words. It’s perhaps fitting then that Disney+ has the new series Photographer which follows the stories of multiple professional photogs as they travel the world trying to get the iconic and inspirational shots that take our breath away. The series will also be available to Hulu subscribers.

X-Men ‘97 - March 20

(Image credit: Disney+)

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the single most popular Marvel adaptations ever created was the X-Men animated series of the 1990s. X-Men ‘97 is something truly special to fans of that show. It is not simply a new X-Men animated series, but a continuation of the original that picks up where the the original series left off. Using a similar animation style, and many of the same voice actors that provided their talents the first time around, X-Men ‘97 is equal parts nostalgia and originality in a way that’s likely going to get people going back to watch the original series just to make sure they’re caught up.

What's On Peacock

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

Documentary films are a popular source of original content on all streaming platforms, and this week Peacock has one that is sure to entice viewers, as it takes an unvarnished look at one of the stars of adult film, who is now famous for a great deal more.

Stormy - March 18

(Image credit: ABC)

Stormy Daniels likely wasn’t a household name in your house, unless your household spent a lot of time on the internet in the dark. But when the adult film star claimed she’d been paid hush money to prevent her from talking about her relationship with Donald Trump, she instantly became a national celebrity. The new Peacock documentary Stormy takes a look at the woman, and how her life has changed following her public allegations as she attempts to reinvent herself.

Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon)

Maybe you only have a Prime Video subscription because it came with your free shipping, but whatever the reason, you’re going to want to take advantage of your subscription this week, as it may provide you with one of the year's best action movies.

Road House - March 21

(Image credit: Amazon/MGM)

Road House with Patrick Swayze is one of those classic action movies that fans of the genre ‘80s will always cling to. It was a simple movie with a simple premise and bone-breaking action. A great deal of controversy has surrounded the fact that the new Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal has been a Prime Video project and not a theatrical release, but whatever the medium, action movie fans are almost certainly going to want to check this one out to see how it holds up to the classic.

What's On Apple TV+

(Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to Apple TV+, comedy is not necessarily what you come to the platform to find, but this week a new show drops that may change that in a very big way.

Palm Royale - March 20

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

With a cast that includes Kristin Wiig, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern, and the legendary Carol Burnett, Palm Royale is a show that may be worth subscribing to Apple TV+ if you don’t already. The new series stars Wiig as a woman trying to make her way in Palm Beach high society in the late 1960s. It’s got a near-perfect look and a perfect cast. The Palm Royale premiere date this week may be a big night for Apple TV+.

These are just a few of this week’s highlights. Be sure to check out everything new on Hulu for a complete list of what’s coming to that platform as well as the list of everything upcoming on Disney+ so you don’t miss anything there.