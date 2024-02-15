Palm Royale: Release Date, Cast And Other Things To Know About The New Kristen Wiig Show

If you're excited about Palm Royale, this guide is for you.

Apple TV+ has been responsible for many of the biggest shows of the last few years. Whether you're into Ted Lasso, which finished its third season , or the sci-fi series For All Mankind, there is no doubt that the streaming service has so much to offer regarding content. And now, a new limited series is joining the fray.

Palm Royale, the newest show from Apple TV+, drops later this year. But what do we know about it? And who is going to star? Here is what we know so far.

Get excited, TV fans, because Palm Royale is set to release on March 20th, 2024, according to Apple. It will be coming out as part of the 2024 TV premiere schedule , which is crazy, since the trailer didn't drop that long ago.

March itself is light in terms of new TV content. A few shows are returning for additional seasons, and a couple of new ones are being released, but I don't think any of them have gotten as much traction as Palm Royale has. And, it won't be that long until we can watch it.

Check Out The Trailer For Palm Royale

A show trailer is already out if you're interested in Palm Royale. Apple TV+ put it on YouTube in early February 2024, and it features our first look at this stunning cast, these wonderful set pieces, and what a woman will do to fit in with those in high-class society.

Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney And More Star

Palm Royale is one of those limited series where the cast is stacked, so be prepared for a long list of talent coming up:

Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons

As the show's main star, Palm Royale's Kristen Wiig has truly been around the block once or twice in terms of Hollywood. While she became famous from her time on Saturday Night Live, she's appeared in many movies before, such as starring in the Bridesmaids cast , co-starred in Mother!, and had voice roles in the Despicable Me movie series , as well as How To Train Your Dragon, among others.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is another member of the cast, and truthfully, you may know him more for his music career rather than his acting. He's been in the music business for years and has released such songs as "Livin' La Vida Loca" and "She Bangs." Still, he's also appeared in shows such as General Hospital and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas is the next cast member in Palm Royale, and he's been in so many films it's almost hard to keep track. Some of his most known include Sweet Home Alabama ( one of Reese Witherspoon's best movies ), Ford v. Ferrari, American Psycho, A Beautiful Mind, and so many more.

Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb is also a part of the cast and has appeared in several films over the years. She played Christine Everhart in the Iron Man franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and appeared in Jupiter's Legacy.

Amber Chardae Robinson

Amber Chardae Robinson has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows. She had a recurring role in Loot and appeared in The Neighborhood and So Help Me Todd. She also held a role in Judas and the Black Messiah. This will be her first leading role in a TV show.

Mindy Cohn

Mindy Cohn is primarily known for her role on the sitcom, The Facts of Life, and voiced Velma on Scooby Doo for more than a decade. She also appeared in Bones, The Middle, Hot in Cleveland, and many other TV shows, but now she'll be a part of the Palm Royale cast.

Julia Duffy

Julia Duffy is another classic actress who is appearing in Palm Royale. She is primarily known for her role in the TV show Newhart, a role that earned her plenty of acclaim and awards, but she also starred in The Doctors. She's had guest roles on shows like Reba, Drake & Josh, Shameless, and the LGBTQ+ TV show , Looking.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is a young actress and the famous daughter of model Cindy Crawford, and Gerber has worked in the modeling industry for some time. However, she has appeared in a few projects, including Damian Chazelle's dazzling Babylon, and was a part of the Bottoms cast. She was also in American Horror Stories, a spinoff anthology show of American Horror Story.

Allison Janney

What can I say about Allison Janney that has yet to be said? Another excellent part of the cast, Janney, has been in various films and TV throughout her career. She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya and has starred in such shows as Mom, Masters of Sex, The West Wing, and many others. Most recently, she was a part of the 2023 film, The Creator.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern is also a part of the cast. I know her the most from the Jurassic Park movies, but Dern has been in Hollywood for some time, appearing in films such as Mask, Blue Velvet, Wild, Marriage Story, Little Women, and more. She also had a starring role in Big Little Lies, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award.

Bruce Dern

Bruce Dern is one of the guest actors set to appear in Palm Royale, and he's Laura Dern's father. He's a ridiculously talented actor with years of experience in the industry, and some of his highlights include Nebraska, Coming Home, The Great Gatsby, The Driver, The Cowboys, and so many more.

Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett is another guest star for Palm Royale, a legendary actor who has appeared in various movies and TV shows, and was the star of The Carol Burnett Show, a significant stepping stone for women on television. One of her most recent appearances was in a guest role on Better Call Saul.

Jeez, talk about a huge cast! This makes me want the show even more.

Palm Royale Follows A Woman Attempting To Fit Into High Society At The Titular Locale

If you're wondering what Palm Royale could be about, the new Apple TV+ show asks a simple question: how much of yourself would you be willing to lose to gain what you want? That's what lead character Maxine is experiencing.

The limited series follows the woman as she tries to fit into the high society of Palm Beach, namely at the Palm Royale, a swanky club for all the rich and elite, in 1969. Despite not fitting in, Maxine is determined to find her place there and will only stop once she does.

As Apple states, it sounds like an "underdog story," but I already signed on for this when I saw how huge this cast is. It's loosely based on the story Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel.

Abe Sylvia Showruns

Something else we know is that Abe Sylvia is the showrunner of Palm Royale, and mentioning what he's worked on is essential.

If you like shows like Dead to Me, George and Tammy, The Affair, Nurse Jackie, and more, that's the kind of creative you're getting with Sylvia, as he worked on all of those.

Honestly, this makes me feel like this will be the next best Apple TV+ show. And I am down for it.

Palm Royale Will Have Ten Episodes

The last thing we know is that Palm Royale will only have ten episodes, with the first three premiering on March 20th, followed by a weekly release through the finale. It's a shame it's not more, but with a cast like this and sets like that, a girl can understand why it most likely did not go over budget with more episodes.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Palm Royale? All I know is that March can't get here soon enough.