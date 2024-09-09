New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (September 9 -15)

Another week is here and that means a new batch of content arriving on all the best streaming services. There can be so much new on Netflix that it can be difficult to find the best content. New content on Disney+ can actually be few and far between unless you also have a Hulu subscription so it can be difficult to know when it’s worth paying attention. But we’re here with a look at some of the most high-profile new releases that are at least worth a look.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emily in Paris: Season 4, Part 2 - September 12 (Netflix)

Netflix, the studio that pioneered the binge-watching model has recently been trying a new release structure that involves releasing new seasons of popular shows in two halves. Emily in Paris is the most recent show to go through this, with the first part of Season 4 arriving to all with a Netflix subscription in mid-August. Part Two is finally coming this week for everybody who has been waiting.

(Image credit: Disney+)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy September 13 (Disney+)

LEGO isn’t just the source of endless hours of fun with plastic bricks, it’s also the home of some fantastic animated TV and film. LEGO and Star Wars have fit perfectly together since the first video games based on the concepts and a nearly endless series of animated projects have been released over the years. The latest entry, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy sees the galaxy go haywire and get all mixed up after an ancient artifact gets accidentally used by a hapless hero who must now get everything built back correctly.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Tulsa King September 15 (Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone took on his first leading role on a scripted series for Tulsa King and it appears that most people with a Paramont+ subscription watched it, because it was quickly given a Season 2. Fans have had to wait a while for new episodes, but the first episode of Tulsa King Season 2 finally arrives this week.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Money Game Sept 10 (Prime Video)

Billions of dollars are at stake in college sports, but it’s only been in the last few years that the athletes themselves have been able to take advantage of that The Money Game is a new documentary series that takes a look at some of the top college athletes, the financial success they achieved, and the difficulties that sometimes comes with all the money.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Uglies September 13 (Netflix)

A decade ago it seemed that every YA dystopian novel series was being adapted into a film, but one, Scott Westerfield’s Uglies, though the rights were purchased, was never made. Now Netflix is bringing the popular series about a world where everybody gets cosmetic surgery at 16 to be made “pretty” to life. Joey King produces and stars. If this one is a success there are three more books where Uglies came from.

Next week is going to be a big one for anybody with a Disney+ subscription as Agatha All Along debuts. That’s just the beginning of the exciting stuff coming to streaming in the coming weeks.