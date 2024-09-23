New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (September 23-19)

Summer is officially over and as the weather begins to shift across the country, perhaps many people will be spending more time indoors, making what’s available to watch on the best streaming services all the more important. The good news is that those services have put a lot of great content out this week, as long as you know where to find it.

There is always plenty new on Netflix but there’s so much it can be hard to find the best stuff. On the flip side, the list of what’s upcoming on Disney+ is fairly small, but what there is, is usually good, so you don’t want to miss it.

New TV

(Image credit: WWE)

Mr. McMahon - September 25 (Netflix)

Vince McMahon is given a lot of credit for turning the WWE from a regional wrestling promotion into the global powerhouse brand that it is today. However, in recent years McMahon has been accused of some terrible conduct, which has resulted in him leaving the company twice. A new documentary series will take a look at the man and his history. Wrestling fans are going to need to check this one out. And the level of spectacle may make it equally interesting for anybody else as well.

(Image credit: Disney)

Agatha All Along Episode 3 - September 25 (Disney+)

The first two episodes of the long awaited and multi-titled Agatha All Along hit last week and based on reactions it seems everybody with a Disney+ subscription loved them. This means there will be a lot of people checking out the new episode which sees the group begin their journey down the Witches’ Road.

New Movies

Killer Heat - September 26 (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The last time a movie was made based on a story by Jo Nesbø, it was the ill-fated The Snowman. It didn’t turn out too well. Things can only improve for Killer Heat. The movie stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which sounds like a pretty good start. If you’ve got a Prime Video subscription you’ll want to check this one out.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Apartment 7A - September 27 (Paramount+)

It’s not quite October but early fall means it’s time to transition into the spooky season and those with a Paramount+ subscription will get what could be one of the best new horror experiences of the season with Apartment 7A. The new movie is a prequel to Rosemary’s Baby that follows a dancer who rents the same apartment, from the famous film, and is the first to discover there’s something strange going on in that building.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Wolfs - September 27 (Apple TV+)

When Brad Pit and George Clooney get together on film, magic tends to happen. Unfortunately, for us, that hasn’t ha[ppned since 2008’s Burn After Reading. The Pitt/Clooney drought finally ends this week with the new movie Wolfs, as long as you have an Apple TV+ subscription. Pitt and Clooney play two competing fixers. A sequel to this one is already in development which indicates this one will be worth watching.

It looks like it’s going to be a good week of streaming. Next week October begins which means a lot of content shifting around on streaming. So if there’s anything you’ve wanted to watch that might disappear at the end of the month, be sure to watch it soon.