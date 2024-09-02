New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (September 2 -8)

September is here and while summer technically lasts for a few more weeks, this is the time of year when theaters tend to shift away from major blockbusters, which means it's the perfect time to catch up on the best streaming services. If you’re curious about what’s new on Netflix or what’s upcoming on Disney+, we have you covered with this week’s highlights.

It’s a strong week for animation, with both Disney+ and Max bringing new content worthy of note. There are also several new prestige series on the way. Whether you’re looking for something serious or light-hearted, here are a few of the highlights hitting streaming this week.

New TV

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons ( Disney+) - September 4

As far as track records go, animated movies and series that use the LEGO aesthetic and structure are largely pretty good. While few are as good as The LEGO Movie, the numerous series and films based on Disney brands, everything from Marvel to Star Wars to Disney Princesses are usually good for a laugh if nothing else. Now Pixar gets in on the fun for everybody with a Disney+ subscription with LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons a series of animated shorts that reimagine The Incredibles, the fish from Finding Nemo, and more as adorable LEGO characters.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock) - September 5

Kevin Hart has been building a strong relationship with NBC Universal and the Peacock streaming service, with several shows he has produced appearing on the platform. Now those with a Peacock subscription will see Hart in a rare dramatic turn, in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, the story of a real-life robbery committed during a Muhammud Ali prize fight. Alongside Hart, the series is an all-star cast that includes Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

The Perfect Couple (Netflix) - September 5

Nicole Kidman seems to be enjoying making series based on books. Having previously starred in Big Little Lies and Prime Video's Expats, Kidman co-stars alongside Liev Schreiber as the titular Perfect Couple who are, no spoilers, probably not that.

New Movies

The Boy and the Heron (Max) - September 6

The Academy Award for Best Animated Feature this year didn’t go to a movie from Disney or Pixar, but instead went to The Boy and the Heron, the newest film by Hayao Miyazaki. Miyazaki has been called the Walt Disney of Japan, and each of his films helps make that comparison more worthwhile. The new film from the man was one worthy of coming out of retirement to produce.

Edge Of Tomorrow (Netflix) - September 7

Fans have been advocating for a sequel to Tom Cruise's Edge of Tomorrow for years and while we still don't know if such a movie will ever happen, there's no denying the original is an excellent movie. It's got something for everybody. If you're a Tom Cruise fan, it's got one of the actor's better action performances, and if you're not a Tom Cruise fan. it's got Tom Cruise getting blown up a lot. The film hasn't been available streaming for a while but it arrives on Netflix this week.

The rest of September is looking strong on most major streaming platforms so make sure you get caught up on everything here. A whole new batch of great shows and movies are on the way.