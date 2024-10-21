New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (October 21 - 27)

October is almost over, but there’s still plenty more great stuff to watch. The next episode of Agatha All Along is upcoming on Disney+ but it’s not the only thing worth your time on the platform. There’s always more new on Netflix than you can possibly keep track of, but there’s one item you absolutely won’t want to miss.

There’s so much good content on the best streaming services this week that we couldn’t even include it all here. You’ve got to be especially interesting to make the cut for this list. Here’s what we’re going to be checking out this week.

New TV

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks - October 24 (Paramount+)

A Paramount+ subscription is an absolute necessity if you’re a Star Trek fan. While Discovery is over and the next season of Strange New World is still some time off, Star Trek fans will be able to enjoy the laughs that come with the final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the hilarious animated series is promising even more fun cameos and wild adventures.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Simone Biles Rising (Season 2) - October 25 (Netflix)

The 2024 Summer Olympics may be over but Simone Biles is still one of the most popular athletes in the world. Earlier this year we got the first season of Simone Biles Rising, which followed her experience four years ago, and her return to competitive gymnastics. The new season will follow Biles and her incredible success during the recent Paris games.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Before October 25 (Apple TV+)

Before is the sort of creepy psychological thriller that many are probably looking for in the days before Halloween. However, one thing they probably aren’t looking for is a creepy lead performance from Billy Crystal. A rare dramatic turn for the actor isn’t just serious, it’s disturbing.

New Movies

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Trap - October 25 (Max)

M. Night Shyamalan movies often make for great spooky season viewing so fans of the accomplished director will want to have their Max subscription ready to go this week. Trap, Shyamalan’s newest film, debuts on Max October 25. The film stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer who must try to avoid capture while attending a concert with his daughter.

(Image credit: Bruce Springsteen)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - October 25 (Disney+ And Hulu)

If you’re a music fan you need a Disney+ subscription. Just last week the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was live-streamed on the platform, and now one of its members, Bruce Springsteen, has a new documentary film, that will arrive this week on both Disney+ and Hulu. It will follow Bruce and his band and give fans a look behind the scenes of the most recent world tour.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next week includes Halloween itself and several streaming platforms are saving some special content for the holiday. Then November will get started, which means there’ll be plenty to watch as most streaming platforms see an influx of new content.