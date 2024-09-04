How To Watch Slow Horses Season 4 Online And Stream New Episodes Every Week
Danger hits home for our Slough House rejects this season
How To Watch Slow Horses Season 4
|Release date: Wednesday, September 4
|New episodes: every Wednesday at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8.01am BST
|Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus
Watch Slow Horses Season 4: Synopsis
Dark secrets, assassination attempts, and doddering old spooks. Yes, the acclaimed spy drama is back and the MI5 rejects at Slough House are feeling the pressure once more. Based on Mick Herron’s fourth entry in the Slough House series, the Cartwright family discover that past misdeeds have life-threatening repercussions in the present, in what looks to be the show’s most thrilling, high-stakes season yet.
The “Slow Horses” of the title refer to various MI5 misfits stuck in the administrative doldrums of Slough House for their grade-A cockups. Among those stuck doing The Park’s grunt work are River Cartwright, Louisa Guy, and tech genius Roddy Ho. They’re frequently berated by resident nag Jackson Lamb, the flatulent yet brilliant Head of the Horses played by Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman.
After last season, we can expect a dramatic shake-up in MI5’s hierarchy. Former Director of the MI5, Ingrid, resigned following the botched execution of her brutal cover-up operation, and “Second Desk” Diana (BAFTA-winner Kristen Scott Thomas) seemed a shoo-in to replace her. Meanwhile, Catherine Standish angrily quit, and both Shirley Dander and Marcus Longridge were sent packing. But the belligerent Lamb is almost certain to hire them back.
Based on Herron’s Spook Street, Season 4 begins with a suicide bombing at a London shopping center. It’s an incident that rocks the service, and its links to ex-agent David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce) and his grandson River (Jack Lowden) threaten to expose the shady dealings of the Cartwright family.
New to the series are Hugo Weaving (The Matrix), a former CIA agent turned mercenary who may or may not be assembling an “assassination squad,” in addition to Ruth Bradley (Ted Lasso), MI5’s new head of internal security and a great sparring partner for Lamb. On first meeting, she rather accurately nails him as “a man who looks like he gropes people on buses.”
Described as “one of the great shows to come out of Britain full stop” by the London Evening Standard and boasting an incredible 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the latest instalment of Slow Horses looks to be as compelling, propulsive, and action-packed as ever.
Keep reading for our viewing guide explaining how to watch Slow Horses Season 4 now with a subscription to Apple TV Plus and stream all 6 episodes 100% free.
How to watch Slow Horses Season 4 Online
The Slow Horses of Slough House are back at full gallop. You can watch Slow Horses Season 4 online with Apple TV Plus beginning from Wednesday, September 4. There will be two episodes to stream on the date the show debuts, and one per week after that.
An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month.
But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free and also catch up with all other episodes with an Apple TV Plus free trial.
New subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for FREE for 7 days. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.
Slow Horses Season 4 Trailer
Slow Horses Season 4 Episode Release Schedule
- Slow Horses Season 4 – Episode 1: Wednesday, September 4
- Slow Horses Season 4 – Episode 2: Wednesday, September 4
- Slow Horses Season 4 – Episode 3: Wednesday, September 11
- Slow Horses Season 4 – Episode 4: Wednesday, September 18
- Slow Horses Season 4 – Episode 5: Wednesday, September 25
- Slow Horses Season 4 – Episode 6: Wednesday, October 2
Slow Horses Season 4 Cast
- Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb
- Jack Lowden as River Cartwright
- Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner
- Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright
- Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish
- Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy
- Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho
- Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander
- Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge
- Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe
- Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness
- Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte
- James Callis as Claude Whelan
- Sean Gilder as Sam Chapman
- Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian
How can I watch Season 4 of Slow Horses?
Slow Horses is an Apple TV Plus exclusive, so you’ll want to register to Apple TV Plus to watch the latest season of the show, with new episodes available from September 4. Membership costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month, and will provide access, not only to Season 4 of Slow Horses, but dozens of other TV series and films, such as cosy comedy Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, surreal drama Severance and Vince Vaughn comedy Bad Monkey.
