New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 16 -22)

Every week brings great new movies to streaming and the beginning of brand new series. This week is certainly no exception. Whether you’re a fan of animation, serious drama, or ridiculous comedy, all the best streaming services have what you’re looking for. Here are some of the week’s highlights.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible, Season 4 - March 18 (Prime Video)

Superhero shows and movies are everywhere, but four seasons in, there’s still nothing quite like Invincible. This animated series is certainly not for kids, but it’s a lot of fun. The new season will tell some stories completely original to the series, while still giving fans all the hilariously violent action they’ve come to expect.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Short Circuit Experimental Films: Maddie & The Test & Life Drawings March 18 (Disney+)

Disney got its start with animated shorts, and while they’re not quite as popular as they once were, they are still the place where many of today’s great animation directors got their start. The Short Circuit program at Walt Disney Animation gives anybody with an idea a chance to become a director, and this week, your Disney+ subscription gets you two new original and creative pieces of animation from fresh talent at Disney.

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(Image credit: Picador Paper/Apple TV)

Imperfect Women - March 18 (Apple TV)

Any series that includes Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington is one that is going to get a lot of people to take notice. The new series, debuting with an Apple TV subscription, sees the two playing friends who become suspects, and investigators when the third member of their trio (Kate Mara) turns up dead.

(Image credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good - March 20 (Peacock)

The sequel may not have been quite as successful as the original, but in order to properly finish the epic story that is Wicked, you need Act II. Wicked: for Good continues the story of Elphaba, but the second half of the story is where Ariana Grande shines as Glinda. The movie is available with your Peacock subscription and includes a sing-along track as well as a commentary track from director Jon M. Chu.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat - March 20 (Prime Video)

Jury Duty was something of a surprise hit and is still one of the best reasons to have a Prime Video subscription. The reality series/comedy followed a fake trial where everybody was an actor except for one unsuspecting man on the jury. While recreating that scenario would have been difficult in a courtroom, Season 2 takes the show to the company retreat of a fictitious company, where once again, everybody is an actor, except the new hire.

(Image credit: MATT SQUIRE)

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - March 20 (Netflix)

For many years, Peaky Blinders was one reason a lot of people had their Netflix subscription. This week, it is once again as the feature film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man debuts. The movie has already gotten solid reviews from critics, and so fans will likely be very happy to see Cillian Murphy return to the role that introduced him to many. Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson co-star.

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The final week of March approaches, and it’s going to be a big one, as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finally arrives. Check back here to see what else you won’t want to miss next week.