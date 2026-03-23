New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 23 -29)

Back when television was dominated by linear networks, deciding when certain shows would be released was important, as you didn’t want your best projects overshadowed by something else. But in an era where all TV is on demand, it’s less of a problem when multiple streamers release their highest-profile series or movies of the month all at the same time. This week is a prime example of that, as some of the best streaming content we’ve seen all month is hitting all at once.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2 March 24 (Disney+)

While the first season of Daredevil: Born Again might not have ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been waiting a year to see what happens next in the battle between Daredevil and Kingpin. Luckily, we already know that the Man Without Fear will get some help this season, as Krysten Ritter returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jessica Jones.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special - March 24 (Disney+)

Miley Cyrus became a household name thanks to Hannah Montana, but in the decades since, she has become a true rock star in her own right. 20 years later, Cyrus reunites with her alter ego for the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special. Right now, your Disney+ subscription will also give you access to a dedicated channel with all of the Hannah Montana episodes and films.

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(Image credit: Prime Video)

Pretty Lethel March 25 (Prime Video)

If you watched the recent John Wick spinoff Ballerina and thought, “This is great, but it would be better if there were more ballerinas violently murdering people,” then I have good news for you. This week, your Prime Video subscription gives you Pretty Lethal, a new film about a group of ballerinas who find themselves the target of killers and have to fight back.

(Image credit: Netflix)

MLB Opening Day 2026 LIVE March 25 (Netflix)

Netflix has been slowly growing as a home for live sports, and following the addition of football and boxing, starting this week, your Netflix subscription gets you baseball coverage with the opening day of the Major League Baseball season. In Netflix’s first game, the San Francisco Giants will host the New York Yankees in a battle that’s nearly as old as baseball itself.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

For All Mankind Season 5 - Math 27 (Apple TV)

It’s a great time for fans of hard science fiction, as this past weekend saw the release of Project Hail Mary, and this week, your Apple TV subscription gets the fifth season of For All Mankind, a film that follows an alternate history of the space race that suggests what would have happened if the USSR had made it to the moon first. The new season will come very close to the modern day, being set in the 2010s.

Next week, we see March come to a close, and April gets started. A new month means the always fun content shuffle, but it will also bring a host of new original streaming shows and movies, including the animated Stranger Things spinoff, the final season of Prime Video’s The Boys, and returns for both Star Wars villain Darth Maul and Malcolm in the Middle.