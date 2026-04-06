New On Disney+, Hulu And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 6 -12)

It has to be said that some weeks not a tons gets released on the various streaming platforms. And then there are weeks where it seems all the streamers conspired to release all their biggest content at once. Some of the best series and movies streaming in April are coming out this week. It’s a good thing Daredevil: Born Again is only coming out weekly, so there’s time for everything else.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord - April 6 (Disney+)

Despite relatively short screen time in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Darth Maul is one of the more popular of Star Wars’ villains. The character has a long and deep history that you won’t be familiar with if you haven’t watched animated Star Wars shows like The Clone Wars, and now your Disney+ subscription will give you an untold chapter in Maul's life in the new animated series Shadow Lord.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Testaments - April 8 (Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale was a critical and fan favorite, but don’t let the fact that it has come to an end lead you to end your Hulu subscription. Margaret Atwood’s 2019 sequel novel, The Testaments, is set to make its debut as a series this week, with One Battle After Another’s breakout star Chase Infiniti leading the cast.

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(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys, Season 5 - April 8 (Prime Video)

Of all the superhero content one can find on TV and in movies, The Boys, available with a Prime Video subscription, is truly unique. No other series is quite so violent or holds the same sort of lens up to the genre. The show has been incredibly successful, and hopefully, with this fifth and final season, it will be going out on top.

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair - April 10 (Hulu)

Of all the series reboots that we have seen in the last few years, Malcolm in the Middle is one that maybe was not on anybody’s bingo card. And yet this week we get the limited series that, as the subtitle says, promises that Life’s Still Unfair. The show finds an adult Malcolm who has spent his life avoiding his crazy family, forced to deal with them.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Outcome - April 10 (Apple TV)

In Outcome, coming with an Apple TV subscription, the biggest movie star in the world, Keanu Reeves, plays the biggest movie star in the world. Reef Hawk. However, while Keanu is the actor everybody loves, Reef is an actor that seemingly nobody likes. It’s a fact that leads him on a journey of self-discovery after a viral video ruins his reputation. From director Jonah Hill, the new movie looks to be equal parts funny and life-affirming, and it has an incredible all-star cast.

While there’s a lot to love streaming this week, the month is only just getting started. A new season of Netflix’s critically praised Beef comes out next weekend, and reality fans will be able to jump into a new season of Love Island on Peacock. Get ready.