New On Netflix, Hulu And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 30 - April 5)
The great 28 Years Later sequel you (probably) skipped in theaters hits streaming this week.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This week, we say goodbye to March and hello to April. That means it’s time for the monthly content rotation that sees many of your favorite films and TV series jump from one platform to the next. April has some great TV series and movies streaming this month. Here’s a look at what’s hitting this week that you won’t want to miss.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - March 31 (Netflix)
Based on the box office, you probably didn’t go to the theater to see 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, but based on the critical response, you probably should have. Nia DaCosta reminds us why she’s so good with horror with her entry in the ever-growing franchise. The movie arrives this week with your Netflix subscription.
Alien Franchise April 1 HBO Max
There’s nothing worse than getting into a franchise on a streaming platform before discovering that not all movies in a series or episodes in a show are available in one place. Luckily, if you have an HBO Max subscription in April, you’ll be able to experience the entire Alien franchise, from Ridley Scott’s original through the recent Alien: Romulus, and even both Alien vs. Predator movies. Any movie that has a commercially available extended cut, which is most of them, will have that available as well.Article continues below
Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 2 -April 3 (Apple TV)
While an Apple TV subscription doesn’t give one access to nearly the same volume of original material as other streaming platforms, the level of quality is hard to deny. The first season of Your Friends & Neighbors was something of a surprise hit, leading to a Season 2 renewal. The show sees Jon Hamm as an unemployed hedge fund manager who maintains his lifestyle through theft. Season 1 saw him reject a chance to return to his old life; what his new one has in store, we'll have to wait and see.
Pizza Movie - April 3 (Hulu)
Every generation needs a great stoner comedy, and Pizza Movie, available this week with a Hulu subscription, might just be it for this one. The film stars Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone as college roommates who get high on an unusual and potent new drug, and then discover the only thing that will mellow the effect is pizza, which they’re now far too high to safely obtain.
Merrily We Roll Along - April 4 (Netflix)
Some of the greatest acting performances are found on the Broadway stage, but most of us don’t have an opportunity to see them. Luckily, the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along was given the professional filming treatment similar to Hamilton and Disney’s Frozen musical. You can check out Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and the rest of the incredible cast on Netflix this week.
From animated series based on Stranger Things and Star Wars’ Darth Maul to new seasons of The Boys to the return of Malcolm in the Middle, there is great stuff hitting streaming in April. Check back here every week to see what shows and movies are on the way so you don’t miss anything good.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.