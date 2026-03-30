New On Netflix, Hulu And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 30 - April 5)

This week, we say goodbye to March and hello to April. That means it’s time for the monthly content rotation that sees many of your favorite films and TV series jump from one platform to the next. April has some great TV series and movies streaming this month. Here’s a look at what’s hitting this week that you won’t want to miss.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - March 31 (Netflix)

Based on the box office, you probably didn’t go to the theater to see 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, but based on the critical response, you probably should have. Nia DaCosta reminds us why she’s so good with horror with her entry in the ever-growing franchise. The movie arrives this week with your Netflix subscription.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Alien Franchise April 1 HBO Max

There’s nothing worse than getting into a franchise on a streaming platform before discovering that not all movies in a series or episodes in a show are available in one place. Luckily, if you have an HBO Max subscription in April, you’ll be able to experience the entire Alien franchise, from Ridley Scott’s original through the recent Alien: Romulus, and even both Alien vs. Predator movies. Any movie that has a commercially available extended cut, which is most of them, will have that available as well.

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(Image credit: Apple TV)

Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 2 -April 3 (Apple TV)

While an Apple TV subscription doesn’t give one access to nearly the same volume of original material as other streaming platforms, the level of quality is hard to deny. The first season of Your Friends & Neighbors was something of a surprise hit, leading to a Season 2 renewal. The show sees Jon Hamm as an unemployed hedge fund manager who maintains his lifestyle through theft. Season 1 saw him reject a chance to return to his old life; what his new one has in store, we'll have to wait and see.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Pizza Movie - April 3 (Hulu)

Every generation needs a great stoner comedy, and Pizza Movie, available this week with a Hulu subscription, might just be it for this one. The film stars Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone as college roommates who get high on an unusual and potent new drug, and then discover the only thing that will mellow the effect is pizza, which they’re now far too high to safely obtain.

(Image credit: Sony)

Merrily We Roll Along - April 4 (Netflix)

Some of the greatest acting performances are found on the Broadway stage, but most of us don’t have an opportunity to see them. Luckily, the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along was given the professional filming treatment similar to Hamilton and Disney’s Frozen musical. You can check out Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and the rest of the incredible cast on Netflix this week.

From animated series based on Stranger Things and Star Wars’ Darth Maul to new seasons of The Boys to the return of Malcolm in the Middle, there is great stuff hitting streaming in April. Check back here every week to see what shows and movies are on the way so you don’t miss anything good.