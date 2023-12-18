New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Show And Movies To Watch This Week (Dec 18-24)

As we approach Christmas, the weather in lots of places may be forcing people indoors, and sometimes there’s just no better way to spend time with family than curled up on the couch watching something on TV. It seems the various streaming platforms know this, as there is a lot of great material arriving this week on multiple streamers.

Netflix subscribers will get two potentially huge movies this week, one that could be a major Oscar contender and another that could be the next big science fiction blockbuster. Disney+ is focusing on series, with two major entries in popular franchises. Max, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video also have news additions to their content libraries worthy of note. Here are some of this week’s streaming highlights.

What’s On Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I - December 19

Netflix has become an incredible place for stand-up comedy. This week sees the debut of a new special from the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. Any fans who miss seeing him appear weekly will certainly be happy to spend an hour or so with him as part of his new special.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Maestro December 20

Bradley Cooper impressed a lot of people with his directorial debut, A Star Is Born. For his next movie where he will both direct and star, he makes another film about music, but in a very different sphere. Maestro tells the story of the life of Leonard Bernstein. The Oscar buzz around this one is already strong as the critical response to Maestro has been significant. Although, it sounds like the real star of the movie may be Carey Mulligan. After making its brief theatrical run, the movie will arrive on Netflix on December 20.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire - December 21

Following his reasonably successful Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is back with his most ambitious project in years. The sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is so big that it’s already been split into two films, and Director’s cuts are already planned. Considering the popularity Snyder has, this is one movie that is sure to get a lot of attention when it arrives. The first part of Rebel Moon hits December 21. Part two is currently set to arrive on Netflix in April.

What’s On Disney+

(Image credit: Disney+)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - December 20

Following a pair of movies that were only moderately successful, Disney has picked up the license for Richard Riorden’s popular Percy Jackson series and is rebooting into a series for Disney+ subscribers. The season will focus on the first book, The Lightning Thief. Expectations for this one are quite high and a lot of book fans will be watching this one closely. Disney+ likely will be as well, as strong viewership will likely determine whether future Percy Jackson seasons are produced.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What If…? Season 2 - December 22-30

Season 1 of Marvel’s What If…? Was well received. It allowed for unique and interesting stories about our favorite MCU characters but in completely original circumstances. Season 2 of What If…? Will have a unique release schedule, with new episodes hitting every day starting December 22. Episodes hitting this week include "What If...Nebula Joined the Nova Corps," What If...Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes," and "What If...Happy Hogan Saved Christmas." It should make for a fun holiday for those people taking time off.

What’s On Max

(Image credit: GKids)

Spirtied Away: Live And On Stage December 24

Max is the streaming service to own if you love all things Studio Ghibli. On Christmas Eve it will also be the streaming service to own if you want to see what is arguably the best Studio Ghibli movie in a very different way. A filmed stage production of Spirited Away in Japanese that was released on Blu-ray last year will debut on Max on December 24. While Spirited Away may not be a "Christmas Movie" it's absolutely the sort of emotional story that a family might want to experience on Christmas Eve.

What’s On Paramount+

(Image credit: A24)

Beau is Afraid - December 21

Joaquin Phoenix in an Ari Aster movie sounded like a match made in horror movie heaven when it was first announced, and based on our Beau is Afraid review, the movie lived up to every conceivable expectation. It's an absolutely wild ride of a film that needs to be seen to be believed, though even then it may not be understood. If you did not happen to see the film when it was in theaters, or you want to watch it again, if only to try and make sense of it all, the movie arrives on Paramount+ this week.

What’s On Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: MGM)

Saltburn - December 22

Emerald Fennell walked away with an Oscar for her last film, Promising Young Woman. Now she returns with a new movie which is also getting significant Awards season buzz. Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan as an Oxford student who spends the summer at a friend's estate. The movie got a lot of positive reactions from critics during its qualifying awards season run. On the 22nd it will arrive on Amazon Prime for anybody who’s been waiting to watch this one at home. Honestly, considering some of what Barry Keoughan does in Saltburn watching at home and not in a theater full of people might be for the best.

What’s On Peacock

(Image credit: Peacock)

Dr Death Season 2 - December 21

So many streaming series get canceled too early, but Peacock has apparently seen something in Dr. Death as the show will make its second season debut on December 21. Things will change in a big way, however, as the new season will tackle a whole new story with new characters. In Season 2 Edgar Ramirez will star as Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian surgeon convicted of research fraud and accused of much greater crimes.

To keep up on everything that’s coming out this week, not just the highlights, be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix, as well as everything coming to Disney+ in December. There’s plenty to watch, the hardest part is finding the time.