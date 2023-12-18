New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Show And Movies To Watch This Week (Dec 18-24)
From Zack Snyder sci-fi on Netflix to Percy Jackson on Disney+, there's lots of great new streaming content this week.
- What’s On Netflix
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I - December 19
- Maestro December 20
- Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire - December 21
- What’s On Disney+
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians - December 20
- What If…? Season 2 - December 22-30
- What’s On Max
- Spirtied Away: Live And On Stage December 24
- What’s On Paramount+
- Beau is Afraid - December 21
- What’s On Amazon Prime Video
- Saltburn - December 22
- What’s On Peacock
- Dr Death Season 2 - December 21
As we approach Christmas, the weather in lots of places may be forcing people indoors, and sometimes there’s just no better way to spend time with family than curled up on the couch watching something on TV. It seems the various streaming platforms know this, as there is a lot of great material arriving this week on multiple streamers.
Netflix subscribers will get two potentially huge movies this week, one that could be a major Oscar contender and another that could be the next big science fiction blockbuster. Disney+ is focusing on series, with two major entries in popular franchises. Max, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video also have news additions to their content libraries worthy of note. Here are some of this week’s streaming highlights.
What’s On Netflix
Trevor Noah: Where Was I - December 19
Netflix has become an incredible place for stand-up comedy. This week sees the debut of a new special from the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. Any fans who miss seeing him appear weekly will certainly be happy to spend an hour or so with him as part of his new special.
Maestro December 20
Bradley Cooper impressed a lot of people with his directorial debut, A Star Is Born. For his next movie where he will both direct and star, he makes another film about music, but in a very different sphere. Maestro tells the story of the life of Leonard Bernstein. The Oscar buzz around this one is already strong as the critical response to Maestro has been significant. Although, it sounds like the real star of the movie may be Carey Mulligan. After making its brief theatrical run, the movie will arrive on Netflix on December 20.
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire - December 21
Following his reasonably successful Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is back with his most ambitious project in years. The sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is so big that it’s already been split into two films, and Director’s cuts are already planned. Considering the popularity Snyder has, this is one movie that is sure to get a lot of attention when it arrives. The first part of Rebel Moon hits December 21. Part two is currently set to arrive on Netflix in April.
What’s On Disney+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - December 20
Following a pair of movies that were only moderately successful, Disney has picked up the license for Richard Riorden’s popular Percy Jackson series and is rebooting into a series for Disney+ subscribers. The season will focus on the first book, The Lightning Thief. Expectations for this one are quite high and a lot of book fans will be watching this one closely. Disney+ likely will be as well, as strong viewership will likely determine whether future Percy Jackson seasons are produced.
What If…? Season 2 - December 22-30
Season 1 of Marvel’s What If…? Was well received. It allowed for unique and interesting stories about our favorite MCU characters but in completely original circumstances. Season 2 of What If…? Will have a unique release schedule, with new episodes hitting every day starting December 22. Episodes hitting this week include "What If...Nebula Joined the Nova Corps," What If...Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes," and "What If...Happy Hogan Saved Christmas." It should make for a fun holiday for those people taking time off.
What’s On Max
Spirtied Away: Live And On Stage December 24
Max is the streaming service to own if you love all things Studio Ghibli. On Christmas Eve it will also be the streaming service to own if you want to see what is arguably the best Studio Ghibli movie in a very different way. A filmed stage production of Spirited Away in Japanese that was released on Blu-ray last year will debut on Max on December 24. While Spirited Away may not be a "Christmas Movie" it's absolutely the sort of emotional story that a family might want to experience on Christmas Eve.
What’s On Paramount+
Beau is Afraid - December 21
Joaquin Phoenix in an Ari Aster movie sounded like a match made in horror movie heaven when it was first announced, and based on our Beau is Afraid review, the movie lived up to every conceivable expectation. It's an absolutely wild ride of a film that needs to be seen to be believed, though even then it may not be understood. If you did not happen to see the film when it was in theaters, or you want to watch it again, if only to try and make sense of it all, the movie arrives on Paramount+ this week.
What’s On Amazon Prime Video
Saltburn - December 22
Emerald Fennell walked away with an Oscar for her last film, Promising Young Woman. Now she returns with a new movie which is also getting significant Awards season buzz. Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan as an Oxford student who spends the summer at a friend's estate. The movie got a lot of positive reactions from critics during its qualifying awards season run. On the 22nd it will arrive on Amazon Prime for anybody who’s been waiting to watch this one at home. Honestly, considering some of what Barry Keoughan does in Saltburn watching at home and not in a theater full of people might be for the best.
What’s On Peacock
Dr Death Season 2 - December 21
So many streaming series get canceled too early, but Peacock has apparently seen something in Dr. Death as the show will make its second season debut on December 21. Things will change in a big way, however, as the new season will tackle a whole new story with new characters. In Season 2 Edgar Ramirez will star as Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian surgeon convicted of research fraud and accused of much greater crimes.
To keep up on everything that’s coming out this week, not just the highlights, be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix, as well as everything coming to Disney+ in December. There’s plenty to watch, the hardest part is finding the time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Sean O'Connell, Mack Rawden, Philip Sledge, Nick Venable, Dirk Libbey, Jason Wiese, Mike Reyes, Kelly West
By Adam Holmes
By Rich Knight