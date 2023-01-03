New Report May Explain Why Netflix's Megahit Wednesday Hasn't Been Renewed Yet

Following a massive few months on Netflix, it’s a little puzzling that the streamer hasn’t renewed its megahit Wednesday for a second season. It turns out, there's a possible reason for the delayed response about renewal, and it’s because come the 2023 TV schedule (or 2024 depending on how long it takes to film a season) Wednesday’s potential second season may end up on Prime Video instead of Netflix.

According to The Independent , it’s possible that Wednesday could go to a different streaming platform for its second season. This potential switch is because Amazon closed on an $8.5 billion merger with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), the studio behind the hit Addams Family spinoff in 2022.

The merger was closed in March last year between the two companies, according to Deadline . Per the deal, Amazon is not making all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video. The Independent's report notes that it seems like Netflix will be “keen” to keep Wednesday on its platform, however, this merger could make it trickier to renew the show at its original home. So, while the show could end up on Prime Video, or stay on Netflix, one thing is clear, this merger is almost certainly making negotiations for renewal more complicated.

Whether Wednesday ends up in a new home or staying where it is, it seems highly likely we’ll get a Season 2 of the show starring Jenna Ortega . The series was not only No. 1 on Netflix’s Top Ten for weeks but also accumulated more than 341 million hours of views in one week. Meaning it broke the single-week viewing record set by Stranger Things 4 according to Deadline , and it has been a massive hit.

(Image credit: Netflix)

On top of setting viewing records, the show has also blown up on social media. Following Wednesday’s dance blowing up the internet , millions recreated it, including Lady Gaga – whose song “Bloody Mary” became the soundtrack to the trend, despite “Goo Goo Muck” being the song used in the show. Wednesday Addam’s fashion has also become a trend of its own, with celebrities like Camila Cabello wearing outfits inspired by the young Addams Family member, and tons of people on TikTok posting their gothic fits.

Fans also had strong reactions to Wednesday’s finale , and the end of Season 1 left a lot up in the air , perfectly poising the hit show for a second season.

Even though the series has been wildly successful, it seems like it should be a no-brainer for Netflix when it comes to renewal for a second season. However, this report about the Amazon-MGM merger makes it a bit clearer why we haven’t heard anything about a new season yet.

I’d assume we’ll likely travel back to Nevermore Academy with the cast of Wednesday for a second time based on how successful the first season was. However, this MGM-Amazon merger could mean you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to see what Wednesday Addams gets up to next. It’s also possible it will stay with Netflix since the merger does not require all MGM content to be exclusive to Prime Video.