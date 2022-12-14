The Voice Coach Camila Cabello Rocked A Sheer Black Corset, And Everyone’s Saying She Looks Like Wednesday Addams

As Wednesday Addams’ fashion has taken over the world, along with her viral dance moves , fans of The Voice couldn’t help but notice Camila Cabello’s resemblance to the Addams’ Family character. During the finale the former Fifth Harmony member rocked two outfits, that are both giving Wednesday energy. However the black gown with a sheer corset The Voice coach wore while signing with the other coaches has the internet ablaze with comments comparing her to Jenna Ortega’s character.

In the post on Instagram , Cabello posted a sweet tribute to her finalist Morgan Myles, and she prompted fans to watch the show’s finale. She also showed off her epic gown that featured a beautiful sheer black corset, a diamond and pearl choker, and black lipstick, check it out:

I don’t know about you, but my first thought when I saw this dress was that Cabello seriously resembled Wednesday during her iconic dance scene in episode 4 of the Netflix series.

Scrolling through the comments there is an overwhelming number of them that compare the new The Voice coach to Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, and I’m so here for it. I think @emily_sinche said it best when they posted:

It’s giving Wednesday vibes!!! 🖤🖤

@detetiveamadora on Instagram commented about how the two could be siblings, writing:

Jenna Ortega sister’s ❤️

@claudiarm94 took it a bit further, noting that Cabello would make a great addition to the Netflix series, if Wednesday gets a Season 2, writing:

Camila addams 😍♥️

I’d have to agree, I’d love to see the singer join the Wednesday cast as a sibling or cousin to Wednesday.

Many commenters were asking if the “Havana” singer was Wednesday, however my favorite comment of this kind came from @gnwnd who posted:

Jenna is that u?

@shanemaison captured the general enthusiasm fans’ had over Cabello’s gothic look, and posted, with gusto:

WEDNESDAY’S TWIN OR SOMETHING LIKE THATTTT 🔥

All the singer really needed was a couple of braids and an intimidating scare, and then she really would have been twinning with Wednesday.

Also, I thought Cabello’s second finale look -- a sheer, embroidered white dress with a black flower on her shoulder and black shall -- gave Wednesday adjacent vibes. Check it out:

Cabello is 100% a fashion icon in my eyes, and she knows how to rock looks that, despite their differences, both Wednesday and Enid would be proud of.

As for what Cabello did while wearing these fits, she rocked the black gown while signing a Christmas tune with her fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend, and she rooted on her finalist in her gothic white dress.

In the end, Shelton’s mentee Bryce Leatherwood won and upset the frontrunner, Bodie. This marks another win for Blake, and it came during his penultimate season which had to be special. Along with a special win, and amazing outfits, there were also wonderful performances, amusing banter, and a touching moment between Shelton and Stefani during the final episode of Season 22. Between Cabello's amazing looks, and getting one of her team members into the finale this must have been a great way for her to cap off her first season as coach.