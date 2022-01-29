Nightmare Alley Streaming: When And Where You Will Be Able To Watch The Guillermo Del Toro Movie

I’m going to show my age here, but I remember having to wait over a year to watch movies like Jurassic Park at home following its earth-shattering run at the box office. A lot has changed in the past 29 years, and now it seems like movies come out on home video or streaming earlier than ever before, giving audiences even more opportunities to revisit them or watch them for the first time. This is especially true for Guillermo del Toro’s latest effort, Nightmare Alley, which is scheduled to start streaming not even two months after its initial release.

If this is the first you’re hearing about being able to watch Nightmare Alley streaming, don’t worry because we have everything you need to know about checking out the captivating, poisonous throwback from the comfort of your home and when you can expect to check out one of the best movies of 2021.

When And Where To Watch Nightmare Alley Streaming

Movies typically land on one platform when they make their streaming debut, but starting Tuesday, February 1, anyone with a Hulu subscription or an HBO Max subscription will be able to to watch Nightmare Alley with little to no trouble at all. This is because of a deal Disney and Warner Bros. struck in 2021 that carves up the Fox theatrical releases, as first reported by Variety. We have seen this with Ron’s Gone Wrong which debuted on HBO Max and Disney+ in December 2021, and will again when Free Guy makes its streaming debut on the two services on February 23.

You can check out the trailer for Nightmare Alley on HBO Max.

Other Ways To Watch Nightmare Alley

If you are pumped to watch Nightmare Alley from the comfort of your home but still want to get the full theatrical experience, don’t worry because the Bradley Cooper-led thriller is still showing in theaters as of late January. No one is holding anything against you if you didn’t catch the movie when it first came out. I mean, it’s not like there was stiff competition at the box office or anything like that. But you may want to check your local listings before you head to the movie theater to make sure Nightmare Alley is playing in your city.

Even though Nightmare Alley will be streaming very soon, there still hasn’t been any word on when the movie will be available on home release, but there are some great DVDs and Blu-rays coming out worth looking into.

