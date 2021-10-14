Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Has Another Ingenious Way Of Shading Her Mom, And I'm Dying

They say time is the great equalizer, but I think having or taking care of kids can be as well. No matter who you are or where you are, kids will give it to you straight. As the saying goes, they say the darndest things. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is learning this the hard way. Apparently, her daughter North has come up with yet another ingenious way of shading her, and I'm dying at the accuracy of the shots fired.

The eldest Kardashian-West child has made it a habit in recent months of calling out her mom Kim Kardashian in the most hilarious ways possible. In May, 8-year-old North first told all of her famous mom’s 258 million Instagram followers that Kardashian does not in fact listen to Olivia Rodrigo music as she had claimed. The Internet then gave North an A+ for the impersonation of her mom's apparent put-on social media influencer voice. Evidently now she's coming for her parent’s stylistic choices. Kim Kardashian shared in a segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she'll say, ‘Your house is so ugly! It's all white! Who lives like this?’ She just thinks it like gets to me and it is kind of mean... because I like my house.

If you're never watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then it's probably difficult to appreciate the nuances of North Kardashian-West’s shade. Their Hidden Hills McMansion, designed by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in collaboration with a Belgian minimalist, is famously barren. Apart from their kids’ playroom, the house is more like a monastery. That's being generous and mature, neither of which a 8-year-old feels like being when they're in trouble with their mom.

Kim Kardashian's kids (or at least the stories about them) are quickly becoming my favorites concerning the Kardashian/West/Jenner brood. On top of North’s powers at shade, there's also 2-year-old Psalm, who apparently loves television more than kisses. (I feel the same way some days, kid.) That same 2-year-old also has a very expensive (and very much real) taste in gold chains.

The kids aren't the only ones trolling their mom. Kim Kardashian herself has joined the club. She hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend and took aim at herself and her family in a way that I'm sure North will appreciate (when she's much, much older). Kardashian made fun of the family’s infamous influencer voices on the sketch comedy show, as well as her notorious sex tape and her sister Kourtney Kardashian (a lot).

It must be a new Kardashian age we're moving into. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is now over. And the reality TV family are thumbing their noses at our perceptions around them, while simultaneously cooking up yet another reality show for us all to surely marvel act.

Anyway, we salute North Kardashian-West for bravely going where no person has gone so accurately before directly to the source: after Kim Kardashian's aesthetics. Reportedly, Kardashian has since won that “ugly” house in her divorce settlement with Kanye West, so young North may be spending plenty of time with her mom there.