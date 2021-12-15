Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Got Into Hijinks Again, But This Time Her Cousin Called Her Out

Kim Kardashian and her siblings find themselves making headlines very often but, on some occasions, their kids find their way into the news. North West, the oldest child of Kardashian and Kanye West, has a particular knack for making waves via her social media presence . The 8-year-old’s hilarious tendency to roast her famous mom on different platforms has garnered significant attention. However, after some recent shenanigans on TIkTok, the budding influencer found herself being called out by one of her cousins -- and for good reason.

North West recently took to the platform to livestream her family’s home, without her mother’s knowledge. The young lady’s posts drew quite a few eyes, including those of her older cousin, Mason Disick. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 12-year-old son felt so strongly about West’s post that he texted Kim about the situation. The SKIMS founder then shared the messages to her own Instagram stories, and they paint a picture of a young man who was very honest and sincere:

Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret I did the same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said… Just in case for safety

You honestly can’t help but appreciate his willingness to speak up, and he does make a number of good points. Celebrities have to be extremely cautious regarding what they share on social media. And even if the Internet isn’t involved, there can still be some scary moments. Kim Kardashian experienced such a situation in 2016 when she was robbed at gunpoint while staying at a hotel in Paris.

On that note, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has always seemed close to her nephew and recently celebrated his 12th birthday with a slew of throwback photos. She was very appreciative of his sentiments and eventually responded. She then proceed to share those messages to her social media account as well:

I appreciate you looking out Mason And I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it

The responsible kid subsequently said that he would “love to talk to her about it” and that he could do so the next time he comes to visit. Those who’ve watched him grow up in the public eye must surely be amazed at just how much he’s grown up. You really have to love that he takes his position as the older cousin very seriously.