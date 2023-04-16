North West Got To Live The 'Teenage Dream' After Katy Perry Pulled Her On Stage During Concert

North West may be just 9 years old, but the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West truly got to live the “Teenage Dream” this weekend, when she and some friends attended a Katy Perry concert in Las Vegas. The American Idol judge , who has a popular residency in Sin City, spotted North in the crowd and went full fangirl over being in the presence of the young TikToker . The “Roar” singer invited the youngsters up on stage, and Kardashian — always with her phone at the ready — captured several videos from her daughter’s big moment.

Katy Perry seemed truly surprised to see North West in the audience at her April 15 show at Resorts World. The 9-year-old and her buddies — including cousin Penelope Disick — screamed after being recognized by the singer, and one of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories showed Perry absolutely gushing over Kimye’s eldest, saying:

Is that North West? Oh my God, North, I have seen all of your TikToks… North, do you want to come on stage and do a dance-off?

I think she was into the idea, too, because you can see North West’s reaction in the image below, as Katy Perry’s question was met with more shrieks from the pre-teens. Talk about a “Roar!”

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

Katy Perry — who previously bonded with Kim Kardashian over their “ugly cry faces” — welcomed North West on stage, also allowing her friends to join her, and asked her to introduce herself to the crowd. Perry asked what she wanted to be when she grew up and was floored by North’s response of: “Everything.”

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

Yep, that’s definitely the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The group proceeded to jump around the colorful stage with Katy Perry, dancing and doing cartwheels.

It was surely a memorable night for the girls, as Kim Kardashian’s Stories showed that they traveled to Las Vegas on her private plane and were treated to Katy Perry-themed mocktails. And after seeing these, I definitely want to zhuzh up my sodas with a fluff of cotton candy:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

North West’s mother shared plenty of videos from the concert, both of Katy Perry and of herself singing along to the artist’s biggest hits. She even dueted with her niece, Penelope, as Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter returned to the city of her mom’s first wedding to Travis Barker :

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)

As big of a night as it was for Kim Kardashian and North West, it seems like Katy Perry was equally flabbergasted to find out they were such fans of hers. More photos and videos were taken backstage after the show, where Perry became part of the family, calling herself “Katy Kardashian”:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories)