Of Course Martha Stewart's Christmas Card Display Is Amazing And Puts Everyone Else's To Shame

Martha Stewart may have been crowned the ‘Queen of Thanksgiving’ this year, but she may be gunning for Mariah Carey’s ‘Queen of Christmas’ title .The businesswoman and entertainer has been sharing holiday decorating gems in recent weeks, but my favorite is probably the way she is displaying Christmas cards this year. Of course, her idea crushes everyone else’s Christmas card display.

What did Ms. Stewart do? She took a fairly rustic-looking vase, tied a bow around it, threw in some sticks and attached Christmas cards to the sticks –or if you want to fancy it up, call them branches– with some pretty ribbon. Voila! The end result is a holiday card display that will be the envy of your friends. I mean it.

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This isn’t the only time that Stewart has worked her magic around the holidays. Just this week, she threw some ornaments under glass domes and created the perfect holiday centerpieces. That's note even counting the myriad beautiful cookies she's made for the season. Oh, and since she makes confections, too, she made her own winter-themed marshmallows.

Sure, I think many of us have made marshmallows around the holidays, but Martha’s were actually in the shape of snowflakes. How did she do this? She just used cookie cutters! (Y’all know if you attempted this it would probably be a hot, broken mess too. Nailed it.)

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I’m actually a gigantic fan of the Christmas card display. I have a ribboned billboard I use to keep my Christmas card display up year round, along with other mementos, like Thank You cards and baby announcements. It's a sentimental way to be reminded of my family's loved ones throughout the year and I always thought it looked nice -- yet now I see my way of doing things is pretty amateur. I can just see Martha now, drinking and critiquing my home...

Thank you to Martha Stewart for making me fully aware of my place in the hierarchy of decorating, but also for coming up with ideas that are simple, fun, and as-ever fashion forward, plus for being an icon in so many ways. This is true not only when you are decorating but also when you are making sly comments about Pete Davidson or posting apron-only thirst traps. You really are the (holiday) gift that keeps on giving.

For more ideas like these, Martha Stewart has three new shows available streaming with a Roku, including Martha Holidays, which features crafts and more decorating tips like these. Be sure to check them out, as they may just give you some cool ideas you would never have come up with on your own.