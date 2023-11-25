Paramount+ Has Dropped Its Subscription Prices Nearly 70% For Black Friday, So Now’s A Great Time To Catch Up On Star Trek, The Yellowstone Universe And More

Thanksgiving is now over, but Black Friday and ongoing sales this holiday weekend mean that there’s a lot to keep people who are looking to save money occupied. There are plenty of deals available to the movie and TV fans out there, and the streaming realm definitely isn’t disappointing on this front in 2023. Max has dropped its price by 70%, Hulu’s $0.99 deal is back, and now Paramount+ has dropped its subscription prices by nearly 70%. So if you’ve been looking to catch up on the Star Trek franchise, the Yellowstone universe or any number of other originals on that platform, now’s the time to do so.

For context, normally the Paramount+ subscribers signed on to the Essential plan pay $5.99 a month, while those who have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME pay $11.99 a month. But if you’re a new subscriber or former subscriber, you won’t want to miss out on the savings available right now.

Paramount+: 67% savings for Black Friday

For this year’s Black Friday, Paramount+ is offering special three-month deals for newcomers to the streaming service or those who haven’t been subscriber to it for a while. Paramount+ Essential costs just $1.98 per month for the first three months, while Paramount+ with SHOWTIME costs $3.96 a month across that same time period. These are some solidly-low prices to both enjoy movies and TV shows exclusive to Paramount+ and/or any number of other content on there. Expires December 3

To be clear, this Black Friday deal only apples to monthly subscriptions. If you’d rather sign up for Paramount+ on an annual basis, you’ll still be paying either $59.99 a year for the Essential plan (i.e. $5 a month) or $119.99 a year for the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (i.e. $10 a month). So for right now, you’re better off going the monthly route to take advantage of those 67% savings. Again, that works out to $1.98 per month for Paramount+ essential for the first three months, and $3.98 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME over that same span. After that, you’ll be charged the regular prices.

One of Paramount+’s biggest draws is being the home of nearly all Star Trek content. Aside from Prodigy, which has moved to Netflix, you’ll be able to watch all of the movies and TV shows from the sci-fi franchise, and the platform will continue being the home of upcoming Star Trek TV shows. This year’s Trek offerings included Picard Season 3, Strange New Worlds Season 2 and Lower Decks Season 4.

Paramount+ is also a must-have for fans of the Yellowstone franchise. Yes, you need a Peacock subscription to stream the main Yellowstone series, but the prequel spinoffs 1883 and 1923 are exclusive to the streaming service. That’s also where we’ll find the next prequel, 1944, as well as the direct Yellowstone follow-up, 2024.

Other exclusive content on Paramount+ includes the recently-arrived Good Burger 2, Zoey 102, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Halo, Mayor of Kingstown and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. While there will surely be various Paramount+ deals offering in the coming year, this 67% in savings is too good to pass up on now, particularly if you’re a Star Trek or Yellowstone fan. So grab it as soon as possible, because it will be gone by Sunday, December 3.