Patrick Schwarzenegger, The Boys' Antony Starr And More Pay Tribute After Chance Perdomo Dies At 27

Hollywood unfortunately experienced a truly devastating loss this weekend. Rising star Chance Perdomo died at the age of 27 after being involved in a motorcycle accident, which didn’t involve any other individuals. Perdomo had earned a few notable credits during his career, but he was arguably best known for his roles on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription) and The Boys spinoff series Gen V. Since the news was revealed by Perdomo’s representatives, fans have taken to social media to express their condolences. Now, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Antony Starr and more stars are paying tribute to Perdomo as well.

If there’s one thing to know about the stars of The Boys and Gen V (which can be streamed by Prime Video subscribers), it’s that their bond runs deep. That connectedness is proving to be the case in the aftermath of this serious tragedy. Patrick Schwarzenegger appeared alongside Chance Perdomo on the spinoff series took to X (or Twitter), where he reacted to the news of his co-star’s passing. Schwarzenegger’s statement, while brief, beautifully sums up his feelings for Perdomo:

This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️

The Staircase alum, who played Golden Boy on the college-centric show, also reacted to an image from the show that featured his character and his co-star’s, Andre Anderson. Upon seeing it the X post, the actor commented, “Damn that just made me tear up.” The producers behind the superhero show also shared a joint statement, in which they lovingly honored the young man. Antony Starr, who plays Homelander on The Boys, shared that message to his Instagram story. He also added the brief caption “so goddamn tragic.” You can see his post down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Fellow Boys actors Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty also shared the statement from Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM Studios on their own accounts. Jessie T. Usher, who portrays Reggie Franklin a.k.a. A-Train, took to his Instagram story to share a sweet message in the After We Fell alum’s honor:

Tragic news. Rest in peace Chance. Thank you for giving us ‘Andre.’

Fellow Gen V star Robert Bazzocchi, who played Liam, reacted when commenting on the official statement shared by Sony Pictures TV and the show’s Instagram accounts. While paying tribute, he recalled meeting the late actor at the table read for the show’s pilot:

Wow. The first thing I said to him at the pilot table read was that he was one of my favourite actors on Sabrina. He’s a standout. So much talent and a warm soul. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, may he rest in peace.

Given Chance Perdomo’s status as a member of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos shared a statement on Instagram . He praised Perdomo and reflected on their collaboration fondly:

Chance was a gifted young actor lost too early. He was so great to work with on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Everyone at Netflix is sending love and strength to Chance’s entire family and his big family of friends.

Actor Michael Rosenbaum has also since revealed that the star recently appeared on an episode of his Inside of You podcast, which has yet to be released. Emotionally affected by the news, he shared the following post on Instagram:

Ahead of his passing, Chance Perdomo was expected to reprise his role as Andre Anderson for Gen V Season 2. It was unclear whether the critically acclaimed superhero spinoff would return as part of the 2024 TV schedule. However, it’s since been confirmed that the production has been halted indefinitely in the aftermath of Perdomo’s passing. Of course, what’s most important right now is that his family, friends and colleagues have the space and time to grieve and process their loss. Amid that, it’s also incredibly heartwarming to see so many paying tribute to the young man.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Chance Perdomo during this difficult time.