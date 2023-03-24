PETA Sends Message To Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell After Good Burger 2 Announcement
The organization has a request.
Good Burger 2 is officially happening, with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reuniting for a project that originated back during their time together on All That. But a lot has changed since then, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is one of the organizations hoping that the upcoming movie will acknowledge that in a key way, like many other real-life fast food chains already have. PETA is wanting to go vegan, and it's calling out both actors to help.
The animal rights group that has long made headlines by putting popular things on the spot to ensure the ethical treatment of animals, and the group is now requesting that Good Burger 2 feature the fictional restaurant chain as an all-vegan establishment. In a public letter addressed to both Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, PETA asked for the fictional burger chain to offer an abundance of animal-free offerings:
You can't forget the secret sauce! The letter went on to include the various ways that cattle are tortured ahead of slaughter and how animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change. In short, PETA listed a lot of reasons why eating traditional meat and dairy foods is harmful and why it's harmful for Good Burger 2 to promote that.
PETA also pointed out that Good Burger 2 wouldn't exactly be doing anything novel by making this a part of their movie. Fast food chains and restaurants are increasing their vegan options nationwide, and PETA has the receipts for the various ones already making great strides:
PETA stated that it would love to meet with the production team of Good Burger 2 to discuss this and provide consultation on the set. As of this writing, neither Kel Mitchell nor Kenan Thompson have publicly responded to the request in any way. It's unclear if the production will take PETA's advice or if it's already two steps ahead and has centered the entire movie around Good Burger chains going vegan.
While we don't know much about Good Burger 2, it appears there's already a solid script in place. Production on the film is scheduled to start this summer, and the movie will premiere for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription before the end of the year. I can't imagine the film would commit to any widespread changes at this point like the ones PETA is suggesting, but there's always a chance I could be surprised.
As mentioned, PETA has a habit of targeting big, trending projects and famous celebrities to help spread the word about its efforts to reduce animal cruelty. Whether it's calling out Kim Kardashian or actually congratulating The Walking Dead, PETA is always turning heads. We'll see if PETA actually makes waves with Good Burger 2 or if its request will fall on deaf ears.
As mentioned, Good Burger 2 is expected to be on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) by the end of the year. I know I'm going to be one of the first to fire up my account to watch it, regardless of what's on the menu.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.