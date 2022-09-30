Pete Davidson May Have Actually Dumped Kim Kardashian, And It Makes This TV Moment Heartbreaking

Despite a number of difficulties, things seemed to be going well enough for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, right up until their early August breakup surprised many fans. They’d managed to carry out a very public romance for about nine months before the split, which was reported to have been because the two realized that their busy schedules kept them apart too much . Now, though, there’s a report saying that the Meet Cute actor may have dumped the SKIMS founder, which makes a recent moment from her reality show seem heartbreaking.

What’s Being Said About Pete Davidson Possibly Dumping Kim Kardashian?

Even though the former SNL star had been known to date a number of famous women and is considered to be a winner with ladies , I doubt that anyone could have predicted the romance that was to come when the reality show darling signed up to guest host the long-running sketch series. Davidson and Kardashian seemed like a true odd couple to many, and according to Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza, a friend of the comedian who gave him his TV start over a decade ago who spoke with The U.S. Sun , it was their differences and her “baggage” that led The King of Staten Island star to end the relationship. Potenza said:

The gossip columns claim they both made the agreement to split but I think Kim had too much baggage for him. She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them…Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last. They come from two completely different backgrounds.

Obviously, Potenza is correct that the former couple did come from very different backgrounds and lead disparate kinds of lives before dating, but he appears to believe that the death knell of their romance was him finally being fed up with those differences, as well as the wealth of trouble that came from being attached to the Donda rapper’s ex. And, we are all aware of how difficult West made things for him, with Davidson supposedly needing trauma therapy to deal with the near constant name-calling and attacks .

How Does Pete Davidson Allegedly Dumping Kim Kardashian Make For A Heart-Breaking Reality Show Moment?

We found out in July that the romance would, in fact, be featured in The Kardashians Season 2 on Hulu, and while fans are waiting to see just how much of the twosome we’ll get on the series, the recently released second episode featured a moment that’s a bit of a heart-breaker now, especially if Davidson was the one to end their relationship.

About nine minutes into the episode, Kim is talking to Khloé about Tristan Thompson cheating on her , and the big sister reminisced about the Good American founder (opens in new tab) asking how she knew she could trust her new boyfriend, and she’d answered:

I just do. It’s a feeling.