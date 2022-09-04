Pete Davidson Was Reportedly ‘Torn Up’ When He Broke Up With Kim Kardashian, But Things Are Different Now
How is Pete handling things now?
Breakups are objectively pretty hard things for anybody to endure, but one can imagine that going through a split in the public eye is even more unpleasant. Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian likely wasn’t easy to begin with, considering they lived on opposite coasts, and Kanye West launched “civil war” against the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor. While Davidson was apparently (and understandably) upset that the relationship ended, it seems like time and distance have started to change his views.
Despite seemingly boatloads of chemistry, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after dating for nine months. The Wizards! actor apparently leaned on his co-star Orlando Bloom for support in the days that followed, but Hollywood Life reports that he’s come to understand why they weren’t meant to last long-term. A source who is reportedly close to Davidson told the site:
Chemistry was never an issue between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Other factors were at play in their breakup, including their 13-year age difference, which Kardashian was allegedly unhappy with. On top of their busy work schedules — Davidson has a number of projects in the works since leaving Saturday Night Live — they were also in different places in their lives when it came to children. While the comedian said he dreamed of having a family of his own, Kardashian may not have been ready to take that step, as she already has four kids with Kanye West — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The Kimye kiddos had spent some time with their mom’s boyfriend, and the former SNL cast member seemed to care a lot about them. Pete Davidson even got a tattoo with their initials on his neck — something that Kanye West called him out for during a recent Instagram rant about his co-parenting issues with Kim Kardashian.
Dealing with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband was certainly another issue that Pete Davidson dealt with over the course of the relationship. While the comedian joked about Kanye West’s attacks when he and Kardashian were still together, he reportedly sought trauma therapy after the breakup.
Hollywood Life’s source said Pete Davidson is now leaning on his mother and sister for support, and while he can understand why the split needed to happen, he does not regret his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The source continued:
The former couple may have had a “clean break,” but fans likely haven’t seen the last of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together. A preview for The Kardashians Season 2 teased at least one scene in which the comedian was present for filming. We’ll have to see how much he is featured when the series returns to Hulu subscribers on Thursday, September 22. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to catch up on more premiere dates.
