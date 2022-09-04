Pete Davidson Was Reportedly ‘Torn Up’ When He Broke Up With Kim Kardashian, But Things Are Different Now

Breakups are objectively pretty hard things for anybody to endure, but one can imagine that going through a split in the public eye is even more unpleasant. Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian likely wasn’t easy to begin with, considering they lived on opposite coasts, and Kanye West launched “civil war” against the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor. While Davidson was apparently (and understandably) upset that the relationship ended, it seems like time and distance have started to change his views.

Despite seemingly boatloads of chemistry, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after dating for nine months. The Wizards! actor apparently leaned on his co-star Orlando Bloom for support in the days that followed, but Hollywood Life reports that he’s come to understand why they weren’t meant to last long-term. A source who is reportedly close to Davidson told the site:

While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it. He sees that they were clearly not meant to be. They are from two different worlds, but more like two completely different universes. Pete does not talk to Kim now, and they pretty much had a clean break.

Chemistry was never an issue between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson . Other factors were at play in their breakup, including their 13-year age difference, which Kardashian was allegedly unhappy with . On top of their busy work schedules — Davidson has a number of projects in the works since leaving Saturday Night Live — they were also in different places in their lives when it came to children. While the comedian said he dreamed of having a family of his own , Kardashian may not have been ready to take that step , as she already has four kids with Kanye West — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Kimye kiddos had spent some time with their mom’s boyfriend , and the former SNL cast member seemed to care a lot about them. Pete Davidson even got a tattoo with their initials on his neck — something that Kanye West called him out for during a recent Instagram rant about his co-parenting issues with Kim Kardashian .

Dealing with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband was certainly another issue that Pete Davidson dealt with over the course of the relationship. While the comedian joked about Kanye West’s attacks when he and Kardashian were still together, he reportedly sought trauma therapy after the breakup.

Hollywood Life’s source said Pete Davidson is now leaning on his mother and sister for support, and while he can understand why the split needed to happen, he does not regret his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The source continued:

He’s been feeling much better about the whole thing lately and has relied heavily on his mom and sister for support. They know him better than anybody and know the right things to say to help make him feel better. He learned a lot from his relationship and wouldn’t take it back for the world. He has no idea what the future holds in terms of his romantic life but right now that’s taking a back seat and his career is at the forefront of his mind.