I Did Not Have Pete Davidson’s Ex Chase Sui Wonders Hanging Out With Stranger Things’ Joe Keery On My 2023 Bingo Card

Celebrity dating can be a wild thing to behold, as you never know who’ll show up next as a potential pair of lovebirds. Some people might not have guessed that SNL vet Pete Davidson would have paired up with his Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders, and their split this past September may have been even more of a shock. Well, prepare for another surprise, as not even I had Ms. Wonders hanging out with Stranger Things star Joe Keery on my 2023 bingo card.

This intriguing piece of news comes from ET , who not only ran photos but also some details on how things are going in the post Davidson/Wonders relationship. Apparently in terms of Joe Kerry and Chase Sui Wonders, things are getting pretty romantic, with the pair heading to the former's New York apartment after a walk together. But of course, nothing’s been officially stated at this point; so it’s all still scuttlebutt.

It wouldn’t be that much of a surprise, as Pete Davidson’s post break up life has seen him moving on as well. In the report cited above, The King of Staten Island star is stated to be dating Outer Banks and Glass Onion star Madelyn Cline, who was even reported to be sitting with Pete’s family during his recent SNL hosting gig. If anything, Chase’s potential relationship status would indicate that she too has closed the book on this chapter of their lives.

The potential pairing of Chase Sui Wonders and Joe Keery is a rather adorable one. And honestly, who can blame her as people are still obsessed with Keery’s hair years after his Stranger Things role catapulted him to superstardom. The man’s winning personality, and lovely locks, are a killer combination when it comes to the dating scene.

In all fairness, the largest question I have surrounding this whole scenario is how is custody being split when it comes to Davidson and Wonders’ dog ? The pair adopted their furry friend this past June, and one can only hope that a sufficient co-parenting situation is in place. Human romances may be unpredictable, but if there’s anything that should be consistent, it’s the care of any animals that come into the picture.

We’ll all just have to wait and see what happens on either side of the Chase Sui Wonders/Pete Davidson break up. All anyone can hope for at this point is that all involved have found peace, and their new relationships are enriched by the lessons they learned from each other. Ok, so I lied: we can also hope for photos of Joe Keery playing with Chase’s pup at some point. That’s when you know things are getting seriously adorable.