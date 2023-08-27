How Pete Davidson Is Allegedly Doing After Breaking Up With Chase Sui Wonders

Look out, ladies, it appears that Pete Davidson is back on the market. The former Saturday Night Live comedian and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly ended their relationship less than a year after rumors about the two started swirling. The split comes after a turbulent year for the actor, who was involved in a car crash, lost his dog and served a quick stint in rehab for ongoing issues with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. Given everything Davidson has been through, he and Wonders calling it quits couldn’t have been easy, and an insider has provided some insight into how he is allegedly doing.

Breakups suck, there’s no way around it, and Pete Davidson and the up-and-coming actress were involved not just personally but professionally, after meeting on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies and her joining the cast of his Peacock series Bupkis . However, according to a source for People , the actor is keeping his spirits up. According to the insider:

He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well.

Neither Chase Sui Wonders nor Pete Davidson has said anything about the split, which isn’t surprising, given that they never officially confirmed their relationship either. They may have never spoken about dating — and even avoided taking pictures together on the Bupkis red carpet — but they did often go out in public together, and weren’t shy about showing their affection for each other.

One has to wonder if Pete Davidson being “out and about” means there might be a new celeb to add to his impressive list of girlfriends soon. Or, maybe he’ll stay single for a while like Kim Kardashian did when their nine-month relationship ended.

Pete Davidson and The Kardashians star broke up in August 2022, and the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star was briefly connected to Emily Ratajkowski before he and Chase Sui Wonders got together. Over the years, he has also been engaged to Ariana Grande and dated celebrities including Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor, to name a few.

Six months into his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders , things seemed to be going well. They reportedly spent a lot of their time together and spoke often while they had to travel for work. Pete Davidson was even seen getting a new dog with his girlfriend , though it wasn’t clear if the pup was theirs to share or if it was Davidson’s alone.

As much as it looked like these two had the potential to get serious , it hasn’t been an easy year for Pete Davidson. In March, he was charged with reckless driving after crashing his Mercedes-Benz into a house while driving with his girlfriend. The actor entered into a diversion program, requiring him to perform 50 hours of community service. He allegedly plans to fulfill those hours at the FDNY, honoring his father, who was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.