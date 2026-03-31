Phil Dunster Reveals His Favorite Line From Ted Lasso (And It’s A Deep Cut)

A Ted Lasso renaissance is on the way later in the 2026 TV schedule with the fourth season, although major changes are on the way with Ted now set to coach Richmond’s women’s football team. It remains to be seen how many characters will be back for Season 4 to follow up on the divisive Season 3 finale. Phil Dunster, a.k.a. Jamie Tartt, looked back at his time on the Apple TV+ comedy and named his favorite line, which is a deep cut but A+ choice.

Dunster had already revealed that “poop-eh” was his favorite word to say as Jamie, with his take on the Mancunian accent making “poopy” a lot funnier than it had any right to be on paper. Speaking with Esquire, the actor shouted out his favorite word, but clarified that his favorite line isn’t even one of Jamie’s. He said:

I really enjoyed saying ‘poop-eh.’ But really, my favorite line of the whole thing is when Nick Mohammed’s character, Nate – they sort of reference him, and they look down the line at him, and he’s just kicking some dog poo off the pitch. And he’s like ‘Someone let their dog do a poo here.’ I don’t know why, but that cracked me up. I think he’s the funniest.

Phil Dunster was just a little bit off in his recollection of the line, which comes from Episode 3 of Ted Lasso’s excellent first season. While it’s a somewhat obscure pick compared to moments from the show that would go viral back in the day, I’m 100% on board.

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I credit Episode 3 as the one that really hooked me into Ted Lasso. It introduced the somewhat softer side of Roy with Phoebe, provided a closer look at Trent Crimm, dropped some of the first clues about the Roy/Keeley romance, included Ted’s “You spoke to God?!” in response to Rebecca telling him she’d spoken to the owner of The Sun, and of course the visual gag of Nate – to quote Phil Dunster – “kicking some dog poo off the pitch” with Nick Mohammed nailing the delivery.

As for the actor getting the line slightly wrong… well, Season 1 released way back in 2020, and Jamie wasn’t actually part of the scene, so I think he can be forgiven. If you tune in to Episode 3 of Season 1 with an Apple TV+ subscription, this is what you’ll hear:

Someone’s been walking their dog here. Found another poo.

Unfortunately, Phil Dunster was not among the actors listed as series regulars for the fourth season, so he won’t be joining Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift as returning stars. New cast members for Season 4 include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

That’s not to say that Dunster hasn’t been busy, and he can currently be found with an HBO Max subscription as part of the cast of the critically-acclaimed Rooster. Plus, fans can always hope that Jamie at least makes a cameo in Season 4 of Ted Lasso. It’s still not entirely clear how the new season will pull off shifting focus over to the women’s team while still keeping Roy deeply involved, as he ended Season 3 as the coach of the men’s team.

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Ted Lasso is expected to return in August, with or without Phil Dunster. Stay tuned for new updates, and revisit the first three seasons streaming on Apple TV+ now.