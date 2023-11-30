Pink Proves Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Is Real And Not CGI With A Funny Meet And Greet Post

A couple of years ago, one of the funniest conspiracy theories on the internet was that Brett Goldstein and his beloved character Roy Kent were a computer-generated creation. At the time, the Ted Lasso star hilariously denied the CGI rumors with a statement. Now, as he tours the United States doing stand-up comedy, Pink posted a fun meet-and-greet photo that proves the two-time Emmy winner is a real human who is capable of a most human action – texting when you shouldn’t be.

Brett Goldstein has been touring the United States doing his stand-up routine for the better part of 2023, and when he came to New York City, pop star Pink decided to see his show. Afterward, as many famous folks do, she went backstage to say hi to him. They ended up taking a photo together, however, as you can see in the entertaining Instagram post below, the Roy Kent actor wasn’t looking at the camera, instead, he was staring at his phone:

While complimenting the actor’s wonderful routine, Pink also called out the Ted Lasso cast member for the silly moment, writing:

Went to see @mrbrettgoldstein tonight in NYC for his BRILLIANT STAND UP 'the second best night of your life' and apparently I was the seventeenth best night of his life because he needed to text while taking this picture 😂😂😂😂

After seeing the post, Goldstein responded, explaining why he was supposedly texting during this cute moment:

Hahahaha I was texting everyone I knew to tell them I was standing next to P!nk! ❤️

So, there you have it, Brett Goldstein is very real. However, his insane workload on the 2023 TV schedule -- both Season 3 of Ted Lasso and Season 1 of Shrinking, two of the best shows on Apple TV+ , aired earlier in the year -- suggests he has an inhuman ability to get work done.

As I mentioned, this comedian has had an impossibly busy year. Along with doing a huge stand-up tour (which both Pink and I attend; I can also confirm the actor is real, I saw him in person, standing on the stage), Ted Lasso’s Season 3 finale also aired, bringing the beloved comedy to a close – whether that’s forever or just for now is still unknown. On top of that, while he’s not in the Shrinking cast , he is the co-creator, executive producer, and writer of the series. While the CGI conspiracy was started and debunked long before all this happened, I can’t help but think about it now.