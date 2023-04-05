Pornhub Searches For Stormy Daniels Went Way Up On Day Of Donald Trump Arrest

Rare is the day in the last few years that Donald Trump is not in the news. He was President for four years, of course, and has continued to be a major topic of conversation since leaving office. But this week has been an especially important one for the former President. After weeks of rumors that it would happen, he’s now been indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records. It wasn’t the best day for him, but it was a pretty good day for Stormy Daniels, at least on PornHub.

Stormy Daniels has been an integral part of the Donald Trump story, as the charges against the former President stem from money he allegedly paid her. As such, a lot of people know her name, whether or not they know anything at all about the porn industry. However, those that do know where to find such content were very interested in Daniels on the same day of Trump’s indictment as searches on PornHub for her apparently went past 650,000 on Tuesday, a massive jump compared to what the site usually sees.

TMZ reports that searches for Stormy Daniels have seen a significant bump in the last few days, with the day of Trump's indictment reaching a new plateau. Compared to where searches for her on PornHub have been for the first three months of the year, the Tuesday number represents more than a 32,000% increase. I suppose if you’re particularly interested in this case you’ll want to know all the people involved. This was just for research purposes, right?

The numbers are certainly an indication that Stormy Daniels is a popular name right now, but the spike in views likely will also translate into some amount of money for the actress. PornHub has paid subscribers and hosts a lot of “official” content, meaning that people streaming Daniels is generating revenue in the same way that people watching a movie on Netflix means that people who created that movie will see residuals. As such Stormy Daniels is probably making more money from this boost in notoriety, though how much is impossible to know.

More than likely this will be an isolated spike in popularity that will drop back down, but that may depend greatly on where Donald Trump’s court battle goes. The 34 felony counts against Trump all trace back to a $130,000 payment that was allegedly made to Daniels on behalf of Trump in order to suppress the story that he had an affair with the adult film actress. As such, assuming this case goes to trial, Daniels' name will probably continue to be mentioned in news reports for weeks, or months, or possibly years to come.