I Got Caught Up On Physical 100 On Netflix And It's One Of The Most Inspirational Reality Competition Shows I've Seen In A Long Time

I wrongfully judged Physical 100 before watching it. It ended up surprising me. I love great competition reality TV shows but the concept of Physical 100 didn’t seem appealing. I never really watched American Gladiators, but I assumed this Netflix show would be similar to that one, so not exactly my thing. However, they say don’t judge a reality TV show by its premise for a reason. I was wrong to dismiss Physical 100. It quickly became one of Netflix’s best reality TV shows.

Physical 100 follows one hundred contestants competing for a grand prize. They must face off in a series of challenges. Each one results in either an advantage for the next competition or elimination. The season ends with one winner. Physical 100 streamed weekly on Netflix.

I started watching Physical 100 during its first season. I began streaming it a few weeks after the premiere episode and then watched it weekly until the finale. I had a similar pattern of viewing with Season 2. It has become a show I eagerly watch each year, and now I realize why I enjoy it so much: it’s inspirational.

Body Diversity Is A Big Factor Of Physical 100

Every participant in Physical 100 is in shape and has fitness as a main part of their life. However, not all bodies look the same. Some people are bulkier, thicker, or skinnier. It’s not just completely muscled bodies. The physiques vary. This assortment of bodies showcases that fitness and the idea of fitness don’t have to look one way.

The results of the challenges prove that muscles don’t necessarily equal strength. Health and fitness can’t simply be determined by the way a body looks. Strength doesn’t have one measurement but many. Sometimes you can guess which contestant will beat another, but looks don’t always tell you how someone performs.

At its core, I believe Physical 100 is a body-positive show. It thrives on the love and respect of your body ideology. Maybe it says these really fit people are the greatest examples of how bodies should be, but I also think it’s saying to look at the wonders of the body. Look at the wonders of your body. Love and appreciate it.

Even if someone watching the show isn’t in peak physical shape, they may see someone on Physical 100 with a similar body type. This could create a “if they can do it, I can do it” attitude. This belief could inspire people to push their bodies in new and exciting ways.

The Strengths Of The Contestants Doesn’t Just Come From Their Physiques

Physical 100 doesn’t just rely on physical strength. Every competition has physicality as part of it but it’s not the only way to win a challenge. Strategy and teamwork often come into play in Physical 100. Someone doesn’t have to just be fit and strong to win, they also need to excel in other aspects of the game, like leadership abilities, quick-thinking prowess, and agility.

Physical 100 also often tests the mental strength of the contestants. Willpower and mental endurance are often the biggest determining factors in the outcome of a competition. If a player can overcome some mental barriers, they often do well in the competition.

Realistically, if you haven’t worked out in 12 months, you’re not likely to have the ability to do what the contestants on Physical 100 do. However, you can build stamina and strength, but that depends on if you improve your mental toughness by exercising. That’s what Physical 100 shows in how the contestants can push themselves. They’ve trained their bodies and minds to endure. Many of them are professional athletes so that’s part of their regime. Great sports movies , especially on Netflix , often end with the hero or heroes finally winning after overcoming some mental or emotional barriers, so it makes sense how Physical 100 mimics this standard.

Physical 100 May Inspire Others’ Fitness Journeys

I have no desire to become the fittest person in the world, but I enjoy consistently exercising.

Physical 100 made me want to return to this lifestyle. It reminded me of the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle and appreciating the body. Putting care into it. I know I am not the only one who watches Physical 100 and feels inspired to start or restart their fitness journey. This Netflix show could also motivate people to stay on their fitness path.

Physical 100 emphasizes the love of your own body in whatever state it’s in. It also shows what can happen when you push it beyond limits. Most of the time the results are good, but it doesn’t hide the negative effects, like injuries and pain. So it helps to also showcase the necessity of pushing your body but listening to its limits.

Physical 100 also doesn’t necessarily inspire fitness to look a certain way but to achieve certain goals. For example, it makes something simple like 30 squats look cool. It might encourage viewers to see if they can do 100 squats in five minutes or run four laps while increasing their speed each time. Physical 100 inspires the dream of a physically active lifestyle.

The Dynamics Aren’t Toxic

Physical 100 Season 2 involves a lot of team challenges. This ensures that the contestants bond and makes the final competitions harder. They don’t want to cause their teammates to leave, but they also want to win. It’s a dilemma. The teams become really close within a few episodes. It gives the show a bit of wholesomeness that you may not expect on a show all about physical strength.

Additionally, there isn’t a lot of toxicity among the contestants. The rivalries feel in the spirit of competition, and not from pure malice. They also seemingly admire each other’s physique more than judge it. They have to face off in all the challenges, and some involve direct battles. Even when things become intense, they respect and applaud each other after the match.

Physical 100 shows a camaraderie that a lot of similar shows lack. It’s a respectful battle for the title. It shows the character of these top athletes, performers, and fitness pros. I realized that similar competition shows don’t need intense drama to entertain. Respect can be shown and still be a compelling television series.

Everyone Struggles At The Physical 100 Challenges And That Makes The Wins Impressive

The Physical 100 challenges really push the contestants outside their comfort zone of athleticism. They struggle. This reminds you that you can be at peak form but still have difficulty completing a physical challenge.

Not everyone can be good at everything. Strength and experience vary by person. It’s a reminder that everyone struggles. The Titans are made in how they persevere and consistently fight for their goals. The struggles are sometimes just as impressive as the wins. It shows the fighting spirit within the contestants.

Physical 100 tells great inspirational and motivational stories , and it’s one of the current best shows to binge watch on Netflix . It will inspire you to at least consider working out.