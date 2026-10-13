Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Already Going To Return To The US Soon? The Latest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just moved back to the UK . However, it's been alleged that they could come back to the United States soon. No, they are not moving back to the U.S. permanently. Instead, they’re potentially coming back for the holidays to spend time with the Suits actress’s family.

It’s being reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to spend Christmas with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, specifically. Apparently, they don’t expect to be invited to the Royal Family’s holiday festivities, and they’re going to go spend quality time elsewhere, per a friend who spoke to The Times :

For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever Doria wants to do. They would love her to come over to the UK and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be. They won’t be having Christmas with the royal family. How could that even work? They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.

Ragland lives in California, per this report, so it’s possible that’s where Markle and Prince Harry will spend Christmas. According to People , the couple will “likely travel to California” for the holidays.

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Since Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in August, there’s been discussion about the two places they’ve lived and their work in them. On the one hand, the prince’s family is across the pond; however, his turbulent relationship with them has been the cause of rumors and strife (and stories in his memoir Spare ). On the other hand, Markle is from the US, and over the years, she and Prince Harry have done lots of work with Netflix. However, that gig is facing trouble , and it’s unclear where exactly the streamer and the couple stand – though we do know their adaptation of Meet Me By The Lake is happening .

Along with all that, no matter which continent they live on, part of their family is far away. Apparently, that makes geography an issue for Meghan and Harry , especially because the Duchess is so close to her mother. According to one source who spoke to Express, the actress is “bound to feel homesick and miss California.” They also alleged she’d really miss her mother, especially since they lived in the same country for years before this most recent move.

Now, while it’s been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the holidays with Markle’s mom, the location is not confirmed. It’s alleged that they could go to California for Christmas. However, where exactly Christmas and Thanksgiving will be spent is apparently up to Ragland. No matter where they end up celebrating, though, it likely will not be in Norfolk with King Charles and the royal family.

Reportedly, Prince Harry and his father stay in contact over the phone, and they met for tea in July. However, the younger prince’s relationship with his brother, William , is allegedly still not great.

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So, all things considered, it would make sense if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their way back to the States for the holidays. However, time will tell if they choose to hop across the pond (again) or if they decide to stay in their new home.