Red, White, And Royal Blue 2 Production Announcement Just Answered A Big Question

Are those wedding bells I hear? Yes, Red, White, and Royal blue 2 is finally in production. When Prime announced a sequel to one of the best modern day rom-coms nearly 2 years ago, many were curious. Prime confirmed the sequel’s title, Red, White, and Royal Wedding, in October 2025, leaving fans to wonder about a potential cross-continental marriage between Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the U.S. Now, in an official production announcement about the sequel to the fan-favorite queer romance, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez have finally answered that big question.

The sequel announcement to Casey McQuiston’s book-to-screen adaptation came as a bit of a surprise, given there is no follow-up book to adapt from. With the title Red, White, and Royal Wedding, fans assumed the sequel might draw on the book’s bonus content that shows the first son and prince engaged five years in the future. In a video posted to the official movie’s official Instagram account, the Galitzine and Zakhar Perez dropped the answer to the big question on everyone’s minds:

This is such exciting news, I can’t wait for the movie to be released. But to all the fans hoping to see Alex and Henry get a face full of their own wedding cake, I’m sorry to disappoint. While the bonus chapter that appears in the Collector’s Edition of the book shows Prince Henry and the First Son planning their wedding, it looks like they will be planning Bea’s first. As to who she might be marrying, I have no idea.

There were few to no scenes of Bea being involved with anyone in the first film, so it’s safe to assume there will be a bit of a time jump forward for this upcoming sequel. So while we probably won’t see Henry and Alex’s nuptials (perhaps in a third film?), at the very least I hope we see their engagement.

While I did enjoy the first RW&RB movie, there were quite a few major differences from the book, the biggest being the fact that June, Alex’s sister, was not included in the film adaptation. Given this sequel will pretty much be all new content, it pains me to see this story continue without her. However, I fully trust McQuiston, original director Matthew Lopez, and My Lady Jane creator Gemma Burgess with this script.

As for the returning cast, only the leads have been confirmed, although both Uma Thurman (Ellen Claremont) and Stephen Fry (King James) have both shown interest in returning to lead their respective countries. Additionally, given it’s her wedding, I hope to see Ellie Bamber reprise her role as Princess Bea.

There’s no word yet on when RW&RB 2 will be released, but with production starting early 2026, there’s a chance we might see it premiere towards the end of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, you can always stream Red, White, and Royal Blue with a Prime subscription.