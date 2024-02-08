Reacher Season 3 Just Cast Two Major Characters For The Persuader Story, And They're Perfect

Even before Reacher Season 2 reached its conclusion on Amazon Prime Video, the show’s star made it clear that work had begun on Reacher Season 3 . The showrunners recently confirmed that the season will be an adaptation of Persuader , Lee Child’s seventh book in the Jack Reacher series. And if you know the story, then you’re aware that several key characters who were not part of seasons 1 or 2 need to be added to the mix. And that casting process has begun.

In the novel Persuader, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) agrees to go undercover to help a DEA agent retrieve a missing officer. The law enforcement officials are investigating an alleged oriental rug trader, though it’s assumed that the suspect – Richard Beck – is involved in heavier activities… mainly because his son has been kidnapped in the past, and might be in danger of being confiscated one more time.

According to Variety , Reacher Season 3 has found its Richard Beck, the shady rug dealer who invites Reacher into his inner circle. He will be played by none other than Anthony Michael Hall, famous member of the Hollywood Brat Pack who has moved on from The Breakfast Club and Weird Science to appear in Halloween Kills and Bosch: Legacy. In addition to adding Hall, Reacher Season 3 has tapped Sonya Cassidy to play Susan Duffy, a Boston-based DEA agent who recruits Reacher when one of her covert missions goes badly. She needs our show’s hero to infiltrate Richard Beck’s inner sanctum… a task that’s going to be harder than Reacher ever imagined.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

One of the benefits of choosing Persuader as the source material for Reacher Season 3 is that it's a standalone Jack Reacher story, something I begged the showrunners to return to following the adaptation of Bad Luck and Trouble in Reacher Season 2. Yes, it was fun seeing Reacher operating with his special investigators. But the character largely operates as a lone wolf, stumbling into trouble (as he does in Persuader) and continuing on because he simply won’t quit.

Stop reading now if you want to avoid spoilers for Reacher Season 3.

There’s still a major character that the show needs to cast, and that’s Quinn. Quinn is someone from Reacher’s past, a loose end that Reacher assumed was dead. And when he resurfaces, in unnerves Reacher. It doesn’t scare him. As Reacher says, no one scares him. But he claims that Quinn is one of the worst people he has ever encountered, and so I assume that Reacher needs to seek a formidable actor to play that part. I look forward to whomever they cast in that role.